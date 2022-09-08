Kathy Griffin is making headlines with yet another sad and pathetic attempt to remain relevant within the Hollywood stratosphere, this time threatening ‘civil war’ if American voters don’t elect Democrat candidates in November.

On September 6th, the failed comedienne took to Twitter to discourage her followers from voting Republican in the upcoming midterm elections, daringly declaring, “If you don’t want a Civil War, vote for Democrats in November. If you do want Civil War, vote Republican.”

Griffin’s tweet was met with well-deserved scrutiny on social media, as Twitter users rightfully responded to it by condemning the her seeming call for violence between Americans.

Political comedian and Washington Times columnist Tim Young sarcastically noted, “Sooo… Kathy Griffin is now threatening a Civil War on behalf of Democrats if Republicans win… got it.”

“I don’t want to change your mind or argue with you, but I don’t want to share a country with you either,” politely wrote The Anarchist Handbook author Michael Malice. “A peaceful divorce leaves everyone better off.”

“First, Kathy Griffin threatens to assassinate President Trump with her ISIS-inspired photo,” asserted Conservative personality Scott Presler, alluding to a tasteless photo shoot that saw the irrelevant comedian holding a bloody fake Trump head back in 2017. “Now, she’s threatening a Civil War if Republicans win this November.”

The Libertarian Party’s official Twitter account mocked, “Translation: “If my political party can’t enslave the rest of the country to our will, there will be civil war!”

“It speaks volumes that Kathy doesn’t seem to acknowledge peaceful alternatives, like #NationalDivorce,” they went on.

Finding himself feeling less than threatened by Griffin’s tweet, RedState columnist Buzz Patterson countered, “We have all the guns and most of the military. I like our chances.”

One-time Libertarian US Congressional candidate AJ Olding inquired, “Are you actually threatening violence if Republicans win?”

Cartoonist George Alexopoulos chimed in, asking the unfunny comedian, “Didn’t you photograph yourself holding the head of a sitting President?”

Of course, Alexopoulous didn’t stop there, as the cartoonist took inspiration from Griffin’s petty call for violence for one of his comic strips, illustrating a piece wherein after a Republican accepts her terms, the comedian immediately raises the literal white flag.

In an eventual and pathetic attempt to play ignorant, Griffin followed-up her initial post by quote-tweeting Breitbart Pentagon correspondent Kristina Wong’s reply that “this sounds like a threat” and whining, “You guys. The maga blue checks are at it again.”

“Because they are constantly threatening Civil War, they are now trying to suggest that I am the one who is threatening a Civil War,” she further deflected. “Because you know, that’s my thing.”

This is far from the first time the unfunny comedian has attempted to remain relevant in recent years.

As mentioned above, in 2017, Griffin posed with a prop depicting the severed head of former President Donald Trump for a photo shoot with artist Tyler Shields.

However, rather than win her a hero’s welcome, the stunt instead not only left people on both sides of the political spectrum scratching their heads and condemning the tasteless picture.

One such unimpressed entity was CNN, who after a decade of featuring her as the host of the network’s annual broadcast, chose to “terminate our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program” following the photo’s publication.

Yet, despite responding to this backlash by profusely apologizing for partaking in the shoot, Griffin would later repost the image to her personal Twitter account in celebration of Trump’s 2020 election loss.

As of writing, this particular Tweet remains life on her account.

