Warner Bros. Discovery Cans ‘Wonder Woman 3′, Patty Jenkins’ Treatment Reportedly “Did Not Fit In” With Plans For DC’s Future

To the absolute surprise of no one who saw the Amazing Amazon’s last cinematic waste of time, Warner Bros. Discovery has passed on Patty Jenkins’ third Wonder Woman film after her treatment was reportedly determined to “not fit in” with the studio’s newly revised plans for DC’s storehouse of IPs.

As first relayed to The Hollywood Reporter by alleged insider sources on December 7th, Jenkins’ return trip to Themyscira “is not moving forward and is considered dead in its current incarnation.”

According to said sources, the decision to pass on the Jenkins and veteran DC scribe Geoff Johns’ co-written threequel was determined after the director had “submitted her treatment”.

However, after doing so, Jenkins was called to meet with current DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran “as well as Warner Bros. Pictures co-chairs and co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy,” who in turn “broke the news to the filmmaker, telling her the project — as it stood — did not fit in with the new (but still unfolding) plans.”

In light of this news, the actress behind the studio’s latest live-action portrayal of the iconic hero, Gal Gadot, took to her personal Twitter to express gratitude for the time she got to spend in the golden tiara.

“A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman,” said the actress, sharing a picture of her character as depicted in her first solo outing.

“I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU,” she added. “The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.”

Though details outside of its mere existence never officially made their way to the public, according to Geekosity founder Mikey Sutton’s own sources, “Warner Bros. Discovery [wanted] an epic adventure that unites Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck’s Batman, and Henry Cavill’s Superman.”

The reason for Wonder Woman’s solo line ending in a team-up, explained Sutton, was that “To WBD CEO David Zaslav, these icons form the heart of the DCEU.”

This announcement comes shortly after Jenkins’ October 8th appearance at the Matera Film Festival, wherein she revealed that “just wrote last week the final scene for Wonder Woman 3 and I thought, ‘I’d be interested to see what happens next.'”

“They have asked us to think of ways to do more and it accidentally happens, but you never know,” Jenkins added. “I have a lot of other films I’m excited to do as well.”

Wow that’s interesting to hear pic.twitter.com/5sz5A31MCl — Caiden Reed | Scooby-Doo| (@caiden_reed) October 8, 2022

Sadly, it seems Jenkins’ appraisal of her career plans may have been a bit premature.

In addition to Wonder Woman 3, Jenkins had previously been attached to direct a Rogue Squadron film for Disney. However, the film has since been quietly shelved from Disney’s release schedule.

As the Star Wars spin-off was her only other publicly announced project outside of Wonder Woman 3, with this latest cancellation, it seems the directors’ work slate has effectively been cleared.

Further, given WBD’s reason for canceling the film, as well as their recent hiring of Gunn and Safran to salvage their struggling DC line, Wonder Woman 3‘s cancellation provides further evidence in support of the theory that the upcoming The Flash will serve as ‘Flashpoint’ to reboot the franchise.

As noted by THR, “A Warners insider cautions that no plans have been finalized and that Flash remains an unlocked picture.”

Whether or not the studio actually delivers such a refresh, or if Gadot remains on as the Amazonian Princess, ultimately remains to be seen.

