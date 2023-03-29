The CW’s DC Soap Opera ‘Gotham Knights’ Circling Cancellation, Ratings Drop 200K After First Episode

The CW’s DC Soap Opera ‘Gotham Knights’ Circling Cancellation, Ratings Drop 200K After First Episode

The Arrowverse is dead and everyone has next to no reason to check in on anything related to DC on TV. Moreover, as a nexus for that division of the company, The CW is a blackhole after changing ownership at a cost of nothing except debt. Between these two dismal realities, Gotham Knights was doomed from the start.

RELATED: Numerous Arrowverse Characters Are Returning For Final Season of ‘The Flash’ On The CW

Like Batwoman and Naomi before it, things aren’t looking good for the new series and the ratings just aren’t there. It’s already circling the drain after only two episodes which experienced a substantial dip from week to week. According to TV Series Finale, Ep. 2 of Gotham Knights was watched by 0.428 million (or 428,000) viewers.

That is down from the previous week’s series premiere which garnered 0.609 million (609,000) and is a drop of 200,000 people. In the key demo, 18-49, Gotham Knights experienced a loss of 27.27 percent while overall viewership slipped by 29.72 percent. Batwoman, Black Lightning, and Legends of Tomorrow all had similar numbers and drops before being canceled.

RELATED: Race-Bent Robin Arrives In New Trailer For The CW’s ‘Gotham Knights’

The difference is those shows took a few years to slide off the cliff. Gotham Knights is in its first season and should be in its prime with a built-in audience — or would be if the writing was better and if anybody cared. As noted, The CW is moribund and the Arrowverse is over, victims of wokeness and increasingly cheaper-looking programming.

Critics are ravaging GK too, leading to a very disappointing and dismaying Rotten Tomatoes critic score of 18 percent. The audience score is better but, at 53 percent, remains underwhelming. It’s the lowest-scoring DC series of them all and, after Batwoman and Naomi, that’s saying something. In a short period of time, the Knights manage to surpass them both and flirt with cancellation early.

Don’t expect a second season — in case you did — but tell us what you think of this breaking news down in the comments.

NEXT: Report: The CW Was Never Profitable, Lost Millions To Warner Bros. And CBS Despite Apparent Success Of The ‘Arrowverse’