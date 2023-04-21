Rumor: Adam Driver, Several Actresses In Talks To Respectively Play Reed Richards And Sue Storm In Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’

It seems Marvel is starting to move on its plans to finally introduce Marvel’s First Family into the MCU, as new whispers suggest that the studio has entered serious talks regarding the roles of Reed Richards and Sue Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four film.

The first new whisper regarding the film’s casting, as shared on April 19th, suggests that Star Wars sequels trilogy star Adam Driver is currently in talks to play the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s core version of Mr. Fantastic.

Taking to his Patreon account on April 19th, noted scooper Daniel Richtman informed his followers (via French pop-culture news Twitter account @LesDossiersGeek) that, per his alleged sources, he had learned that “Adam Driver is in the final phase of negations to portray Reed Richards in the MCU!”

Later posting the news to his professional Twitter account, Richtman would add, “Adam Driver is likely our Reed Richards in Fantastic Four.”

That same day, fellow scooper and film critic Grace Randolph would claim to have gleaned her own insights into the film’s casting process, tweeting “UPDATE – it seems the rumor I heard re an actress for #SueStorm is indeed legit!” alongside an image of actress Vanessa Kirby.

“In the running only, not decided,” she then clarified.

In a follow-up tweet, Randolph would share pictures of Mila Kunis, Allison Williams, and Jodie Comer, ostensibly confirming that these three actresses were also currently in the running to play the matriarch of Marvel’s First Family.

Interestingly, Randolph’s scoop would be backed-up in part by Richtman, who the next day would tweet, “I hear the Mila Kunis thing is true. But just talks for now. They are close to casting Sue Storm. Probably next week”.

Despite these reports it should be noted that, no casting decisions have been officially revealed by any of the involved parties.

In fact, as of writing, the only details publicly confirmed about the incoming return of the F4 to the silver screen are that it will be helmed by Wandavision director Matt Shakman and feature a script from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes writer Josh Freidman, who was hired just last month to replace Bert and Arnie’s Guide to Friendship writing duo Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.

And though Richtman previously scooped that the Fantastic Four film would “be set in the past 60s“, with the World’s Greatest Heroes set to be “a team out of time” and face-off against a villain who would be “neither Kang nor a Doom”, and film reporter Jeff Sneider claimed it would see Reed and Sue already established as parents, it’s unknown how much of Kaplan and Springer’s apparent plot Freidman will seek to keep.

Fantastic Four is currently on track to begin exploring the unknown on February 14th, 2025.

