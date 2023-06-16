Rumor: ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Star Bill Skarsgård Up For Lead Role In James Mangold’s ‘Swamp Thing’

There is an update on the new Swamp Thing film being directed and developed by James Mangold, but we might not prove its accuracy quite yet.

Rumor has it that John Wick: Chapter 4 and IT star Bill Skarsgård is in line for a role in the DCU and not the one you would initially expect — Joker, for example— despite his terrifying portrayal of Pennywise being the perfect audition for that.

No, Mangold and (probably) James Gunn along with Peter Safran allegedly have another Thing in mind for him — one that has a greater affinity for flowers than Mr. J. According to Jeff Sneider of The Hot Mic podcast, Skarsgård is being considered for the role of Alec Holland, the doomed scientist who mutates into the mossy green guy.

Sneider cautioned he didn’t think the rumor passed the smell test when he first heard it, but he said DC Studios may have conducted a general meeting with Skarsgård to see if he fits one of their open roles. While he worked with Brave and the Bold’s assigned director Andy Muschietti before, DC is allegedly resisting the obvious.

Because of Skarsgård’s “expressive eyes,” Sneider added, and his history as Pennywise, they see the potential in having him act under makeup, which is telling. This rumor may spoil Mangold’s plan to have his lead actor play both the man Holland and the monster Swamp Thing in a first for a series where a suit actor was always separate from the human one.

In the first movie directed by Wes Craven, Robocop star Ray Wise served as Alec Holland while stuntman Dick Durock stepped into the metaphorical shoes of the swamp creature. Durock recurred as Swampy on film and TV and Wise joined him for a few appearances, while later on, Derrick Mears and Andy Bean would step foot into their respective roles on DC Universe.

Like Jeff Sneider warns, this rumor could be premature. The writers’ strike goes on and Mangold isn’t finished with his Bob Dylan biopic, nor has he begun work on his Star Wars movie. On the DC front, the new universe doesn’t kick off officially until Superman: Legacy; ergo, casting Swamp Thing would be a long way off at this point.

