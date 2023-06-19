Early reactions are coming in for Tom Cruise’s next film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and the critics are lavishing the film with praise.

Erik Davis at Fandango gushed, “I had the absolute best time watching Mission: Impossible – an impeccably made action film that does not stop entertaining. Each action sequence is long, crazy & intense. The story is big & sprawling, but I like how it both felt complete & left you dying for what comes next.”

RELATED: Director Christopher McQuarrie Hypes ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,’ Says It Features “Outrageous” Aerial Sequence

Jeff Sneider at Above The Line stated, “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7 is VERY good, though it lacks the emotion that made MAVERICK great. The climactic train sequence is AWESOME & the entire cast RULES, from my man Tom Cruise to the great Shea Whigham. There are 2 minor issues: Villain backstory & Ethan’s rushed bond w/Grace.”

Perri Nemiroff of Collider tweeted, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is another winner for the franchise. Yet again, the production value is THROUGH THE ROOF with some of the most well-defined and exhilarating set pieces photographed in ways that truly make you feel like you’re in the middle of the action. The emphasis on capturing things in camera makes a HUGE difference, and you can feel it.”

She added, “Also really dug the mission this time around and how the technology they’re after factors into the characters’ individual arcs.”

RELATED: Report: Tom Cruise Is “Pretty Pissed” That Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Will Bump ‘Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One’ From IMAX Screens

Barry Hertz from The Globe and Mail tweeted, “Mission: Impossible – DEAD RECKONING PART 1: Tom Cruise hates streaming so much he’s made an algorithm the villain. And bless his crazy ass, b/c this is a behemoth-sized spectacle, one go-for-broke set-piece after the next, close to FALLOUT excellence. Henry Czerny fans will go nuts”

Scott Mantz tweeted, “FINALLY HERE & WORTH THE WAIT! “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — DEAD RECKONING” is ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC & the BEST “MISSION” YET! Great story, awesome cast, incredible action that will keep you on the edge of your seat — Tom Cruise has topped himself w/ the BEST ACTION MOVIE OF THE SUMMER!”

RELATED: “Truth Is Vanishing” In The Latest Trailer For Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’

Gizmodo’s Germain Lussier raved, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is fantastic. Dynamite, timely story. Excellent new characters. Huge variety of action and a final set piece that ranks top 2-3 all-time for the franchise. It gets a little dense at times but its pace & intensity more than cover that.”

ScreenRant’s Joseph Deckelmeier raved, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One this phenomenal! Hayley Atwell STEALS ever scene she’s in. This is now my favorite Mission: Impossible film. With the AI being the villain, this feels like a cautionary tale. The action had my heart rate elevated. That train scene is mind blowing!”

RELATED: WATCH: Tom Cruise Performs Wild Motorcycle Jump Off A Norwegian Cliff In ‘Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One’

Mike Ryan at Uproxx tweeted, “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE works as Christopher McQuarrie’s ambitious examination of/meditation on AI and the dangerous path we might be on. (He doesn’t like it) With the inherent nature of being “part one” (said that a lot lately), not as satisfying as FALLOUT.”

Kate Erbland at IndieWire wrote, “After the insanity of the last few films, Mission: Impossible has tremendous amount to live up to, but one thing I’ll say now in quick reaction format: it does the best job yet of recent “part 1 of 2!!” features in feeling like its own film while setting up for the next half.”

RELATED: Steven Spielberg Accidently Admits Just How Terrible A State Hollywood Is In, Praises Tom Cruise And ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ For Saving “Hollywood’s Ass”

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis tweeted, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is phenomenal on the action front, especially in the first hour. Hayley Atwell steals every scene. The villain, cliffhanger, and runtime didn’t blow me away but the rest is wildly entertaining and brilliantly filmed. It’s solid.”

The official synopsis for the film states, “In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.”

“With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most,” it concludes.

The film arrives in theaters on July 12, 2023.

What do you make of the early critic reactions?

NEXT: ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Features Wild Car Chase Through Rome, Includes Major Twist With Tom Cruise Handcuffed To Haley Atwell