Teddy Sears Denies Involvement In ‘The Flash’ Despite Acknowledging Jay Garrick Cameo Has His Likeness

Actor Teddy Sears, who played Jay Garrick, Hunter Zolomon, and Zoom in The CW’s The Flash series for 22 episodes denied his involvement in the recently release The Flash film despite acknowledging a character that has his likeness is featured in the movie.

Sears commented to TV Line telling the outlet, “I mean… that looks like my likeness,” when he was presented with a screenshot from the film showing the character.

However, he informed them, “People kept telling me that I was in the new Flash movie… I mean, I’m sleep-deprived with a newborn at home, so my memory is a little foggy. But I’m pretty sure I would have remembered shooting a major DC Studios film.”

Sears then asserted, “Sadly, I’m not in this.”

TV Line reports their sources claim that instead of Sears the film used a “generic Golden Age Flash representation played by no actor of note.”

In the lead-up to the film’s release, the film’s numerous cameos, which included Michael Keaton as Batman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Jeremy Irons as Alfred, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Michael Shannon as General Zod, Nicolas Cage as Superman, Christopher Reeve as Superman, George Reeves as Superman, Helen Slater as Supergirl, George Clooney as Batman, Adam West as Batman, and Jason Momoa as Aquaman, were touted by the film’s producer as the core of the film.

Barbara Muschietti told Deadline’s Crew Call podcast that the cameos were “the core idea of the film itself because of the chronobowl and the timelines.”

She explained, “We wanted to have as many cameos as we possibly could of all the people that had been apart of DC and the history of DC.”

Muschietti continued, “And the ones we got in the end, in the movie are the ones that we thought needed to tell the story. There was a huge list and an embarrassment of riches. A lot of people that were on board to participate, we just could not put in because we wanted to have enough time to have the audience to really engage with these cameos and feel what they needed to feel.”

“Yeah, the cameos were definitely part of the project from their inception,” she concluded.

Despite all the cameos attempting to get fans into theaters, the film bombed at the box office. It only grossed $55.1 million at domestic theaters and another $75 million at international box offices for a global gross of $130.1 million.

Given the reported $200 million production budget, the film likely needs to gross between $500 million and $600 million globally to break even. However, given its poor opening weekend, it’s highly unlikely the film will reach those marks and will likely being one of the biggest box office bombs of the year.

