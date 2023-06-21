‘Sound Of Freedom’ Actor Jim Caviezel: “Christian Bigotry Is The Most Accepted Form Of Bigotry Right Now In The World”

‘Sound Of Freedom’ Actor Jim Caviezel: “Christian Bigotry Is The Most Accepted Form Of Bigotry Right Now In The World”

Actor Jim Caviezel, who plays Tim Ballard in the upcoming Sound of Freedom film, recently declared that “Christian bigotry is the most accepted form of bigotry, right now, in the world.”

Caviezel’s comments came during an interview with Jeff Tharp of Elijah Streams on Rumble while promoting the upcoming film that arrives in theaters on July 4, 2023.

RELATED: Jim Caviezel Says ‘Sound Of Freedom’ Film Features Epstein Island Allegory

At around the 39:15 mark, Caviezel said, “Your going to see this film is a rejection of what they are doing to our Christian culture right now.”

He added, “Christian bigotry is the most accepted form of bigotry, right now, in the world, right now. And they are okay with that. Well, not anymore. That’s done.”

“You want to put a rainbow flag on Mickey Mouse that’s fine,” Caviezel continued. “I never asked them to put a Star of David, or a Crucifix, or a cross on Mickey’s ears. Why are you doing that? Why are you putting the rainbow flag above the President of the United States? Above the United States flag? Absolutely appalling.”

Caviezel then stated, “This is a culture that is inconceivable, and for you to make a mockery of my Lord Jesus Christ…Again, I’m not going to work for the Nazis. Give me freedom or give me death.”

RELATED: Person of Interest Star Jim Caviezel Points to Ongoing US Church Closures As Evidence Christians Are Being “Persecuted for Their Faith”

Later in the interview, Caviezel predicted, “They are going to take your faith. They are going to take your First Romans. There is no way. Men with men. Men with wild beasts and things and God handed them over to a depraved mind. You think they are going to let you go with that? No, they are going to rip that right out of your book.”

“In fact, they are going to say, ‘Who is this author that wrote this?’ They are going to take all of his stuff out. They have to. What does St. Paul say, ‘To live is Christ. To die is gay.'”

RELATED: ‘The Office’ Star Rainn Wilson Says “I Do Think There Is An Anti-Christian Bias In Hollywood”

Caviezel is not the only actor to talk about Christian bigotry in Hollywood. Rainn Wilson, known for his role as Dwight Schrute on The Office, posted to Twitter in March about the subject.

He wrote, “I do think there is an anti-Christian bias in Hollywood. As soon as the David character in The Last of Us started reading from the Bible I knew that he was going to be a horrific villain.”

He then questioned, “Could there be a Bible-reading preacher on a show who is actually loving and kind?”

Ironically, later in his thread, Wilson would claim, “Of course it’s true that the evangelical/political coalition is doing a great deal of damage to our country. Banning books – banning freedoms – denying inconvenient science, taking a grotesque anti-LBGTQ+ platform…”

He then added, “But most Christians that I know are kind, accepting and loving and seeking to make the world a better place. They should also be honored in the media.”

RELATED: Joe Rogan Believes Social Media Hates Chris Pratt Because Of His Christian Faith: “He’s Pretty Open About It, And Because Of That They Attack Him”

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan also remarked on anti-Christian bigotry will talking with guest Mike “Beeple” Winkelmann.

Rogan said, “Even Chris Pratt gets in trouble because he’s Christian.”

He went on to state, “What it is is a bully pile on. You see someone being vulnerable and then you can you could snipe at them, and you don’t have any repercussions, and they’re not in front of you so you attack the guy, and he hasn’t done nothing.”

Rogan later noted, “Point is, he is one of the rare guys that’s like, he’s kind of outside of the lines in terms of his ideology. He’s Christian, and he’s pretty open about it, and because of that they attack him.”

“It’s something so simple,” he continued, “Like, he just believes in Jesus and he likes, you know, he likes to be a good person and they’re like, ‘F**k him!’”

What do you make of Caviezel’s comments?

NEXT: ‘Sound Of Freedom’ Actor Jim Caviezel Suspects LGBTQ+ Activists Adopted Rainbow Symbol Because “Children Like To Draw Rainbows”