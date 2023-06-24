Despite Sony Pictures proceeding to continue to expand their live action Spider-Man universe without any iteration of Peter Parker’s Spider-Man, it did not stop star of the upcoming Kraven the Hunter movie Aaron Taylor-Johnson from declaring his own plans for Kraven to hunt down the webslinger.

Following the release of the first trailer for Kraven the Hunter, Aaron Taylor-Johnson issued the hunt on the web slinging hero in a video posted on the actor’s personal’s Instagram account consisting of a clip from the aforementioned trailer. In the post’s caption, the Avengers: Age of Ultron actor declared that he was coming for Spider-Man followed by a spider emoji.

“Spider-Man…,I’m coming for you,” Taylor-Johnson proclaimed.

This isn’t the first time the Kick-Ass actor insinuated a prospective clash between Kraven and Spider Man. At the August 2022 Bullet Train movie premiere, Aaron Taylor-Johnson was inquired by Variety as to the likelihood of Kraven clashing with any version of Peter Parker’s Spider-Man.

“That’s a really interesting question. In comic books, there have been many comic books that have that, so, you know? So the possibilities are definitely there,” Taylor-Johnson said. “Kraven’s a really interesting character, man.”

At the time of this writing, Sony Pictures has not confirmed if any iteration of Peter Parker’s Spider-Man will appear in the upcoming Kraven the Hunter.

The official description for Kraven the Hunter states, “Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film.”

Despite the description, the film’s first trailer appears to have taken great liberties with the character providing him with the ability to telepathically communicate with a variety of animals after having his DNA manipulated by lion’s blood.

Not only does he have super abilities outside of increased strength and agility, but his motivations have also been changed. He appears to take action based in reaction to the actions of his father’s criminal behavior rather than living for the hunt and wanting to be the greatest hunter to ever live.

Kraven the Hunter is slated to release in theaters on October 6, 2023.

