Rumor: Warner Bros. To Expand And Build Out Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ Vision To An Entire Cinematic Universe

A new rumor claims that Warner Bros. Discovery is not only moving forward with James Gunn’s DC Universe slate, but will also expand Matt Reeves’ Batman universe as well.

This new rumor comes from scooper Grace Randolph who shared on Twitter, “I hear reports of building out the Reeves-verse are true, with additional filmmakers…”

She added, “I think that’s crazy, to have competing fully fledged cinematic universes…”

This rumor flies in the face of comments made by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav that he made in November 2022.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, “I think over the next few years, you’re going to see a lot of growth and opportunity around DC, there’s not going to be four Batmans.”

“And so part of our strategy is, drive the hell out of DC, which James and Peter are going to do. I think they’ve thrilled the fans. I think they’re going to thrill you over a period of time,” Zaslav concluded.

DC Studios CEO James Gunn also intimated that Matt Reeves’ Batman stories would be labeled as Elseworlds when he announced his slate for the DC Universe.

Gunn explained, “If something is outside of that like Matt Reeves’ Batman, or Todd Phillips’ Joker, or Teen Titans Go! that it is clearly labeled as DC Elseworlds outside of the mainstream DCU continuity.”

However, Warner Bros. Discovery had already greenlit a TV series adjacent to Reeves’ The Batman titled The Penguin with Colin Farrell reprising his role as the titular character from the film.

In April the company specifically detailed that the “DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster “The Batman,” and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.”

A teaser trailer also notes it’s “the next chapter in The Batman saga.”

On top of The Penguin TV series, a sequel to The Batman is also in development. The film was supposed to begin filming in November of this year according to the film’s producer Michael Uslan in a now-deleted Instagram post.

However, shooting has been postponed to March 2024 according to Midgard Times due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

The outlet noted, “The Batman Part 2 is now expected to begin filming in March 2024 in London, UK. However, this delay is unlikely to have any impact on the release of the sequel. Batman Part II is currently scheduled to release on October 3, 2025, which is still more than two years from now, giving an ample amount of time to complete the production.”

Matt Reeves previously indicated that his Batman universe would run parallel with Gunn’s DCU telling Yahoo! Entertainment in January, “We’ve talked a few times. I’m supposed to get together with him and Peter sometimes this month. They’ve been working feverishly on what they’re doing, and I’ve been working hard with my partners on what we’re doing — all our shows and stuff.”

He continued, “So we’re gonna have a sit-down where we talk about everything that’s going on and what the arcs of these two things are. I’m excited to hear about what they’re doing.

“They have a big plan, and I have this big Bat-verse plan,” Reeves asserted. “It’s just about us really getting to know each other. It’s going to be fun.”

What do you make of this latest rumor that Warner Bros. Discovery is also expanding and building out Matt Reeves’ The Batman world while simultaneously attempting to kickstart the new DC Universe under James Gunn?

