Dylan Postl Reacts To ‘Wonka’ Casting Hugh Grant As An Oompa-Loompa: Why Is Hollywood Taking Roles From Dwarf Actors?

Dylan Postl recently shared his thoughts to Warner Bros. Pictures casting Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa in the upcoming Wonka film.

In an interview with Empire, the film’s director Paul King explained why he chose to cast Grant, “Going back to the book, and reading all those poems, and hearing [the Oompa Loompas’] voice as a very sort of cynical, sarcastic, cruel, funny, but wicked voice, I went, ‘Oh… That’s sort of a bit like Hugh!’”

He continued, “It was a real light bulb moment – you go, ‘Hugh Grant’s an Oompa-Loompa! Yes please! Merry Christmas, with a bow on it.’”

Speaking with Piers Morgan, Postl, who’s famous for playing Hornswoggle in WWE, shared his thoughts on the casting, “So now we are not only using CGI and spending extra money and funding for these movies when we could just cast dwarves in that role. Whether it be one dwarf of multiple like they have been in the past. Now, you’re taking at least one role away or multiple roles away for Oompa Loompa characters. That’s what they were in the past.”

He continued, “Again, I go back to my stance on– These roles, roles in Hollywood in general, are very hard for people of my community to get besides the elf, and the leprechaun, and this and that. So why are they being taken from my community? That’s my issue here. It’s not anything about the stereotypes or anything.”

Postl previously criticized the casting of the upcoming Disney live-action film ‘Snow White’ after the Daily Mail published a number of set photos showing seven individuals in colorful clothes and none of them looking like dwarfs and only one of the actors appearing to have dwarfism.

These set photos followed a Disney spokesman telling The Hollywood Reporter they would be reimagining the dwarfs, “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.”

“We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period,” the spokesman added.

The Hollywood Reporter also noted, “The film has been in development for three years; the studio has been reimagining the dwarf characters since the earliest stages.”

Postl told Morgan, “So it’s not a progression at all to me. My issue with it is exactly what you said. There are actors, dwarf actors, that dream to be in a major motion picture such as this Disney remake. And now, because Peter Dinklage said what he said last year, now, it’s taken away. And it’s taken because of ‘progression.’ It’s not right because these are roles made for actors of my stature, roles that aren’t ever really given.”

He elaborated, “I can’t go out for the Harrison Ford or the George Clooney roles because that’s not for me. These dwarf roles are for people of my stature and now it’s taken away. I don’t feel that’s right.”

“And not only that, but now think about the additional stunt actors or body doubles or that,” he said. “Now, you’re talking multiple actors of my statute that don’t get these major roles. And why? What’s the reasoning? Because we’re supposed to be progressive and just not view them as that? These are heroes. All of these dwarfs took care of Snow White. They all had characteristics, separate characteristics. They weren’t these cave dwelling monsters that people speak of. They all had seven different characteristics for seven different actors from my community.”

He reiterated, “And I don’t feel it’s right that that got taken away from us.”

Postl would then specifically take issue with comments made by Peter Dinklage criticizing the idea that the film might cast individuals with dwarfism in the role. Postl heavily implied he thought Dinklage was a hypocrite, “Peter Dinklage spoke up about this and that was my issue. He had in the past no issue cashing checks that were made for dwarf roles like Elf and all of that. Yes, he blew away the barriers when he did his roles that weren’t necessarily made for a dwarf. But the Elf role was made for a dwarf. That check cleared just fine.

“So now that he’s gone and done that. The progression of actors– it just doesn’t sit right with me. This guy who is exactly what you said. What gave him the voice for all of our community? Why?” he said.

What do you make of Postl’s comments about the casting of Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa in the Wonka film?

