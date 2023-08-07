Rumor: New Details Revealed About Stargate Series That Was Supposed To Be Announced At San Diego Comic-Con

A new rumor claims to reveal significant details about Prime Video’s plans for a new Stargate series that was supposed to be announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

According to YouTube channel The Popcast, Prime Video planned to announce this new Stargate series at San Diego Comic-Con, but ended up canceling the announcement due to the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

They noted “According to sources very close to the project the big announcement was scheduled July 23rd at Comic-Con during a panel. The plan was to unveil the Stargate road map moving forward starting with a movie and then a limited series.”

The Popcast added, “The movie would serve as a pilot bridging the gap between Stargate SG-1, Atlantis, and the new series.” Later in the video, they shared, “Their current plan is to produce a movie as a special two-part event that acts as a pilot for a new series.”

As for what else they had planned for San Diego Comic-Con, a number of guests were lined up. “And while the guest list was not completely finalized before the strike canceled the event a number of Stargate alum were hopeful attendants. This includes Amanda Tapping, Michael Shanks, Joe Flanagan, Robert Picardo, David Hewlett, Paul McGillian, Lexa Doig, and Christopher Heyerdahl.”

Prime Video also allegedly had a teaser video in store for the panel and would start “with a shot of the Golden Gate Bridge panning down to reveal a Stargate underwater being activated. The teaser wasn’t hinting at a specific story, but to build up some hype for the new project.”

This tease returns fans to the end of Stargate: Atlantis, where Atlantis lands in the Pacific Ocean near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

As for whether this new Prime Video show will tie in to Stargate Universe, The Popcast stated, “According to sources Stargate Universe will be left out due in part because of the cast size as well as a bit of a tricky situation dealing with David Blue, which is a shame because you can’t really address Universe without the character of Eli Wallace.”

The Popcast said their sources did not share any information with them as to why working with Blue would be “tricky.”

Not only did the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes allegedly delay the announcement of this new Stargate film and limited series, but The Popcast also notes that it’s possible it could shelve the entire project.

“As a result of the ongoing strike the waters surrounding Stargate are now murky at best. According to our sources, the strike could hit Stargate as well as the Robocop reboot hard,” The Popcast stated. “The timeline will be 100% be shifted, but we are told that there are several people pushing hard to make sure both projects don’t end up back on the shelf.”

“We’re also being told that as Amazon began shifting focus from scripted content to non-scripted shows planning dates will be pushed out since non-scripted neither requires writers or actors that’s where Amazon and other studios will be going,” they added.

“Our insiders say that if the strike isn’t over by September then everything could be delayed until as late as 2027,” they further asserted. “If the strike continues into 2024 the production slate for the following year will be determined and will have to wait until end of the following year to get the ball rolling on new scripted projects like Stargate.”

Not only is the strike delaying any production for their Stargate plans, but it also opens up the door for original Stargate creator Brad Wright to potentially get involved in the project. Prime Video reportedly declined a previous script Wright had pitched because it did not align with their vision.

Instead, Amazon was in negotiations with The Expanse writers Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby, and Naren Shankar.

What do you make of this rumor that Prime Video was planning a new Stargate series?

