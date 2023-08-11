Godzilla Joins Forces With Kong To Fight The Justice League In New Series This October

Godzilla Joins Forces With Kong To Fight The Justice League In New Series This October

He has fought The Avengers and the Power Rangers, but Godzilla, the Greatest of All Titans, still has one set of opponents left to crush – and possibly in the literal sense. They are the Justice League and he will take them on in a crossover event bringing together DC and Legendary Comics and more.

RELATED: Leaked Images Of Toys Reveal New Titan And Potential Plot Details Of ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’

Godzilla won’t be entering into battle alone; he will have help. Kong is joining him in the fight against the World’s Finest dubbed Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong. Announced by DC at San Diego Comic-Con, the seven-installment mini-series puts together an all-star team in its own right headed by writer Brian Buccellato and artists Christian Duce and Luis Guerrero.

“There’s nothing more fun and exciting than exploring those amazing ‘What If’ situations that come up when fandoms cross streams!” said DC President and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee in a press release via Yahoo News. “It’s a matchup of the world’s greatest Super Heroes in the Justice League who take on not only the King of the Monsters—Godzilla—but the mighty Kong himself!”

RELATED: Alleged Plot Leak Of ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Claims Toho Film Has Two Kaiju, Remakes 1954 Original

Lee added, “It’s a crossover no-holds-barred battle, decades in the making, and no bona fide comics fan will want to miss it!” Legendary’s SVP/Publisher Robert Napton is said to share in this enthusiasm and predicted the joint title will go down in history with other well-received crossovers including Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man and The Uncanny X-Men and the New Teen Titans.

Napton also showed gratitude toward his partners at Legendary Entertainment and Toho International for their “passionate support” of the project. It’s exciting and will break barriers, both in entertainment and on the page. Starting like a typical day in Metropolis, the Justice League faces the Legion of Doom, but things take a turn when reality begins going into flux.

RELATED: Crowdfunded MonsterVerse Omnibus Collection By Legendary Comics To Feature New Godzilla Story By Brian Buccellato

The uncharted boundary between the DC Universe and the MonsterVerse falls, triggering a battle for the ages. To match the scale of this war and the monsters involved, Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong will come with multiple variant collector covers by the team of Lee and Scott Williams, Rafael Albuquerque, Francesco Mattina, and the duo of Dan Mora and Alan Quah.

Godzilla and Kong are each getting a “Roar Sound FX” gatefold cover by Christian Duce. Purchase or reserve your copy with these covers when the first issue of the Titanic series releases on October 17, 2023.

Tell us your excitement for this series in the comments and on social media.

NEXT: Godzilla vs. Kong Director Adam Wingard Explains How He Avoided The ‘Problems’ of Batman vs. Superman