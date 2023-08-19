Move over, Netflix! Because the origins of Kong will be built on even more in a new video game, though not without some hiccups, we have to say. Skull Island: Rise of Kong will send players back to the home of the Eighth Wonder and immerse them in his journey to become one of the baddest Titans on the planet.

As Game Informer reports, Rise of Kong is a third-person action-adventure in which you control Kong before he becomes King – not that he is called that in the MV – as he battles “dinosaurs, massive snakes…other creatures vying for the top spot on the island” and anything in the way of his quest for vengeance.

Remember that Kong is an orphan and until Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, was thought to be the last of his kind. His parents and entire family were wiped out by Skullcrawlers in the extended lore of the comics, but the game diverges from this continuity to tell its own story as it seems to take inspiration from elsewhere.

Kong’s new foe, the Joe Chill to his Batman in this case, is the dinosaur Gaw who has a connection to other interpretations of the giant ape. Appearing in the 2005 novel Kong: King of Skull Island and the comic series of the same name, Gaw was the leader of ruthless predators known as the Deathrunners that had one mission: massacring Kongs.

Rise of Kong may lift from this material sparsely or wholly but the desired demo of players probably won’t care less. Based on the trailer released not too long ago, journalists, YouTubers, and your standard monster enthusiast conclude that the game and the super-simple gameplay are targeted at kids 10 and up despite the T (for teen) rating its mayhem is slapped with.

Skull Island: Rise of Kong is developed by IguanaBee and will release at an undetermined date this year for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. It will come out in two separate editions, a standard one costing $39.99 and the deluxe “Colossal” edition, priced at $49.99, that has loads of special features.

