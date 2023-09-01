50 Cent Trashes His ‘Expend4bles’ Character Poster: “Why My Head Look Like It Ain’t Connected To My Body?”

Curtis James Jackson professionally known as 50 Cent trashed his own character poster for the upcoming Expend4bles film.

50 Cent posted to X, “WTF did we run out of money? Why my head look like it ain’t connected to my body.”

He added, “I bet they are gonna make Sylvester Stallone look great. SMH”

Here’s what Sylvester Stallone’s character poster looks like:

50 Cent plays a character named Easy Day in the upcoming film as he becomes a part of the Expendables team, which sees Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone return.

Joining 50 Cent for the first time are Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia.

The official synopsis for the film states, “Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give ‘new blood’ a whole new meaning.”

The movie arrives in theaters on September 22, 2023.

The first three films in The Expendables franchise have grossed $798.7 million worldwide at the box office.

The first film, which came out back in 2010 grossed $268.2 million globally. The second film, which arrived in theaters in 2012, grossed $311.9 million. Finally, the third film grossed $209.4 million back in 2014.

It’s unlikely the fourth film will live up to those standards. Box Office Pro predicts it will only have a domestic opening weekend between $13 million and $18 million. Furthermore, they believe it will only gross between $31 million and $45 million total at the domestic box office.

Sylvester Stallone, who launched the film franchise by not only directing the first film, but also writing it alongside Dave Callaham, indicated this fourth film will be his last.

He posted to Instagram back in October 2021, “Well, they just finished a very successful stunt and it’s time to be moving on. This will be my last day. So… I’m enjoying it, but it’s always bittersweet, you know, when something you’ve been so attached to, I guess it’s been about 12 years, and [I’m] ready to pass the baton on to Jason [Statham] and his capable hands.”

What do you make of 50 Cent trashing his own character poster?

