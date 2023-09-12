Rumor: Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Film Will See Team Originate “Not Just From The 1960s But Also A Different Universe”

Building upon one of the most prominent rumors surrounding the film to-date, a new whisper on the web has suggested that the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of the Fantastic Four will see them not only emerge into the current day from the 1960s, but also an alternate universe.

This latest word regarding the silver screen return of Marvel’s First Family was first raised on September 9th, courtesy of scooper Grace Randolph.

Following the running of a poll in which she asked, based on the recent tip by fellow scooper MyTimeToShineHello that the actor had reportedly been approached to play Reed Richards, whether or not her followers thought Jake Gyllenhal should “be the new Mr. Fantastic or stay as Mysterio”, Randolph revealed that she had also heard that “the most recent draft of the #FantasticFour has them coming from not just the 1960s but also a different universe than the main #MCU”.

This information would later be corroborated by fellow scooper Daniel ‘DanielRPK’ Ritchman, who roughly 22-minutes after Randolph made her initial reveal took to his personal Twitter account to divulge the exact same information, as ostensibly received from his own sources.

Notably, this rumor is given level of credence by the fact that this is not the first time scoopers have made mention that the eponymous team will originate from some version of the 1960s.

In November 2022, Richtman himself informed his Twitter followers, “#MarvelStudios upcoming #FantasticFour will be set in the past 60s. They will be a team out of time.”

“Neither Kang nor a Doom is the villain,” he added. “Kang will be in the movie but he’s there to connect the group to the two Avengers movies [Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars]. It’s not strictly an origin story, but we’ll see.”

Further, given the fact that Marvel in both their films and comic books have taken to using the concept of the multiverse as a ‘get out of jail free card’ to swap around different versions of any given character – usually with the goal of introducing an iteration that is more acceptable to ‘modern standards’ – it’s likely that the studio will fall back on their favorite excuse in order to explain Mr. Fantastic’s supposed recasting from John Krasinski, who portrayed the stretchy hero in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

However, as far as concrete information regarding the film goes, Marvel has been incredibly tight-lipped.

All that’s known for sure is that the film will be helmed by WandaVision director Matt Shakman and written by Jeff Kaplan (no, not that one) and Ian Springer, the two-man team behind the indie comedy Bert and Arnie’s Guide to Friendship.

Further, Marvel has confirmed that, barring any delays caused by either the ongoing Hollywood strikes or unforeseen disaster, Fantastic Four will emerge from the multiverse on February 14th, 2025.

