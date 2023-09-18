After Two 70 Year-Old Plus Pro-Life Activists Were Ordered Into Custody, ‘Justified’ Actor Nick Searcy Declares “The Communists Have Taken Over And They Are Imprisoning Their Opposition”

Justified actor Nick Searcy did not mince words when he recently asserted the communists have taken over the United States and have begun imprisoning their opponents.

Searcy took to X where he declared, “This is not going to get better, people. The communists have taken over and they are imprisoning their opposition.”

Searcy’s comments come in response to a thread from reporter Julie Kelly noting that the two pro-life activists had been convicted and ordered into custody. She first stated, “My God. A DC jury just convicted 2 70+ year-old pro life activists and a DC judge immediately ordered them into custody. Announced by DC US Attorney Matthew Graves whose wife is a radical pro-abortion activist.”

My God. A DC jury just convicted 2 70+ year-old pro life activists and a DC judge immediately ordered them into custody. Announced by DC US Attorney Matthew Graves whose wife is a radical pro-abortion activist.@JudiciaryGOP https://t.co/G6tz8dCtjN — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 18, 2023

Next, she shared a video of Graves’ wife outside of the Supreme Court in protest against Donald Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh declaring, “We know what is at stake. It’s our reproductive freedom that’s at stake. It’s our civil rights that our at stake. It’s our healthcare access that is at stake. And we are not going back to the days where women were considered a pre-existing condition.”

Graves’ wife runs National Women’s Law Center, a radical leftwing nonprofit that supports unrestricted abortion. pic.twitter.com/Q0Des7dsuV — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 18, 2023

Lastly, Kelly posted, “This makes 8 total pro life activists that 80-year-old Clinton appointee Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly has ordered into immediate custody following a conviction. When I tell you there’s something very wrong with these DC judges, believe me.”

This makes 8 total pro life activists that 80-year-old Clinton appointee Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly has ordered into immediate custody following a conviction. When I tell you there’s something very wrong with these DC judges, believe me. https://t.co/LPGhkRJheI — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 18, 2023

Searcy also reposted Greg Price’s post sharing images of both Jean Marshall and Joan Bell.

Price wrote, ” Pro life activists Jean Marshall (73) and Joan Bell (74) were just convicted for blocking the entrance to an abortion clinic and now face 11 years in prison. It’s good to see the Biden DOJ removing these hardened criminals from our streets.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of District Columbia announced the convictions on Friday afternoon stating, “A federal jury today convicted three defendants of both offenses in a two-count indictment charging them with federal civil rights offenses in connection with the October 22, 2020, invasion of a reproductive health care clinic in Washington, D.C. The defendants – Jonathan Darnel, 41, of Arlington, Va.; Jean Marshall, 73, of Kingston, Mass.; Joan Bell, 74, of Montague, NJ – were each convicted of a felony conspiracy against rights and a FACE Act offense.”

They added, “The defendants each face up to a maximum of 11 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $350,000. U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, who presided over the trial, ordered the defendants immediately detained as required by statute. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.”

The Biden administration’s enforcement of the FACE Act has previously been criticized by Heritage Senior Legal Fellow Hans A von Spakovsky and Meese Center Deputy Director Charles “Cully” Stimson back in September 2022.

The two asserted “the Justice Department, under Democratic administrations has a history of misusing the FACE Act to go after abortion opponents.” Not only do they claim the Justice Department has been misusing the FACE Act, but while discussing the FBI’s raid of pro-life activist Mark Houck they asserted that the raid “was designed to send a warning to pro-life activists engaging in activities protected by the First Amendment.”

What do you make of Searcy assertion that the government is now run by communists and they are imprisoning their opponents?

