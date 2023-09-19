SAG-AFTRA Admits Strike Is Preventing Artists From “Making Their Worldview-Changing Stories” That Push The LGBTQ+ Agenda

SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland recently claimed that the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are “detrimental” to LGBTQ+ representation and are preventing artists from “making their worldview-changing stories.”

Crabtree-Ireland recently appeared at a GLAAD press conference announcing the radical activist organization’s annual report of LGBTQ+ representation. He stated during the press conference, “The studios’ and streamers’ insistence on keeping the industry shut down not only harms the economies of communities that rely on motion picture production, but it’s also detrimental to the pipeline of future projects that feature LGBTQ+ representation.”

He added, “Though some gains have been made in recent years, storytelling that reflects the full, true spectrum of the human experience is currently under attack.”

Crabtree-Ireland explained, “The AMPTP companies are complicit in this regressive push if they continue preventing artists from getting back to work and making their worldview-changing stories. Everyone deserves to grow up seeing their identity authentically represented in film and media.”

He then declared, “The companies must come back to the negotiating table, make a fair deal, get writers and performers back to work, and help all of us use the profound power of the medium — along with empowering LGBTQ+ representation — to build a better, more welcoming future for generations to come.”

The National Executive Director concluded his remarks stating, “So to the AMPTP companies, I say, ‘Come back to the bargaining table.’ Let’s make a deal and end this stalemate so we can get back to doing what we do best; sharing our diverse and authentic stories.”

Crabtree-Ireland was not alone. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher also stated during the press conference, “Right now, there’s a very tiny but loud segment of our population that’s hard at work spreading hate and fear while attempting to squash all storytelling that showcases the full, beautiful reality of the human experience.”

“Seeing diverse representation on screen is vital for empowering everyone to embrace their authentic selves. Sadly, the longer the AMPTP companies keep the entertainment industry shut down by refusing to come back to the bargaining table, the more risk there is for disrupting the progress that’s been made in terms of inclusive representation,” she added.

Drescher concluded, “Let’s make a deal and end this stalemate so we can continue sharing diverse stories and create a more hopeful, empathetic society for today’s young people.”

The union’s co-chair of its National LGBTQ+ Committee Jason Stuart also stated, “Seeing diverse representation on screen is particularly important for young people.”

Stuart added, “They deserve to see themselves on screen. The actors and the writers know this. This is our lived reality.”

WGA Vice President Michele Mulroney also declared during the press conference, “The doors of the entertainment industry began opening to LGBTQ+ writers at a time of significant downward pressure on pay and working conditions under the new streaming model. These writers, whose hearts and minds are bursting with stories they have waited too long to tell, now find themselves in jobs that don’t pay them enough to be able to sustain a career.”

“The stalling of the AMPTP companies for the last 136 Days, and their refusal to engage in a basic negotiating process that gives writers a fair deal, threatens to impede the progress made by LGBTQ+ writers and deny our culture of powerful, authentic LGBTQ+ stories,” Mulroney concluded.

Ironically, the whole diversity agenda being pushed by SAG-AFTRA and WGA was revealed to be a racist agenda by Emily Goldstein in a Thought Catalog article published back in 2015.

In the article, Goldstein stated, “Diversity IS about getting rid of white people, and that’s a good thing.”

“I’m extremely glad that the white race is dying, and you should be too,” she added. “White people do not have a right to exist. Period. That may sound like a bold statement, but it’s entirely true. Any white person with even the faintest knowledge of history should curse themselves every single day for being white.”

She eventually concluded, “Diversity is indeed white genocide. And white genocide is exactly what the world needs more than anything else.”

Thank you to all the #sagaftramembers who showed their #PRIDE with us at the NYC Pride March! pic.twitter.com/RaCXkhHuzc — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) June 27, 2023

What do you make of SAG-AFTRA admitting many of the movies and TV shows are indeed propaganda attempting to change the way people think?

