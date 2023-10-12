New ‘Alan Scott: The Green Lantern’ Series Sees The Golden Age Hero Seemingly Being Blackmailed Into Sexual Relationship With J. Edgar Hoover

DC adds further layers to Alan Scott’s revised crime-fighting career in a new series starring the OG ring slinger. Instead of joining the Justice Society of America as a hero who wants to keep the peace alongside others in his field, Scott prefers to fly solo as the Green Lantern. He also has a private life he would rather keep that way.

But, in Alan Scott: The Green Lantern #1 by Tim Sheridan and Cian Tormey, the FBI and its director J. Edgar Hoover don’t see things Scott’s way. Hoover wants him on the team and violates Scott’s privacy with his well-documented dirty and coercive tricks to make the adventurer amenable. His incentive: a series of incriminating photos threatening to expose Scott’s closeted sexuality.

Hoover strongly asserts that Scott is an official JSA member and sneers “As you can see, I’m a real believer in photographic evidence.” Scott is stunned by the pictures he sees on Hoover’s desk and proceeds to walk out as Hoover works in a few more jabs and manipulations. “I told you I get what I want,” he says.

The Bureau director then coaxes the tormented Lantern into sexual escapades with himself and his lover/assistant Clyde as he leaves. “Oh, also, we’re having a little get-together in Forest Hills this weekend. You’ll come. Clyde will give you the details on your way out. And Alan… Bring the combat boots,” Hoover adds. “If they still fit.”

This unwanted advance and the blackmail are the tip of the iceberg of what happens in Green Lantern #1. It gets worse for the JSA as they reportedly become “a propaganda machine for the American war effort,” say Cosmic Book News and SuperHeroHype. Originally, the team formed to fight Nazis, but now it seems as if they are no better than the bad guys.

“Alan Scott’s early days as the Green Lantern are seen in a new light! The Green Lantern is the most powerful member of the JSA, beloved by all of America, but his personal life is a well-kept secret. This is a story about love, about fear, and most of all about courage to stand up to that fear,” the synopsis says.

It concludes, “Alan Scott’s past is the key to his future when the Red Lantern appears, ready to strike down the mighty Green Lantern!” Alan Scott: The Green Lantern #1 goes on sale on October 24th.

