An anthology series based on Strange Adventures is one of the things scrapped after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the revamped DC Studios. However, according to a newly leaked rumor, Gunn isn’t done with the concept yet. It is back in play now that the SAG and WGA strikes are over, but expect a few tweaks.

RELATED: New Michael Myers ‘Halloween’ TV And Film Universe In The Works From Miramax Television

A familiar post from the Reddit group r/DCEUleaks says an adaptation of Strange Adventures is in early development and will see the return of Mr. Terrific, played by Edi Cathegi, after Superman: Legacy. But, it will be based on the run by Tom King and artists Mitch Gerads and Evan Shaner that has allusions to the Iraq War.

“A project adapting Tom King’s Strange Adventures run is in early development for the DCU. [Note: This information predates the WGA strike.]“ the Redditor wrote. “Edi Gathegi is signed on to reprise his role as Mister Terrific.” Again, it’s noted this information dates back to before the strike, but the post files it under “VERIFIED.”

RELATED: Leaked Descriptions Of ‘Superman: Legacy’ Concept Art Allegedly Provides Details For Brainiac, Jor-El, Jimmy Olsen, And A Supersuit with Tights

The synopsis for Tom King’s Strange Adventures reads as follows, “Adam Strange is the hero of Rann, a man famous throughout the galaxy for his bravery and honor. After leading his adopted home to victory in a great planetary war, Adam and his wife Alanna retire to Earth, where they are greeted by cheers, awards and parades.”

It continues, “But not all is as happy and nice as it seems, as the decisions Adam made during battles on Rann come back to haunt his family and threaten the entire DC Universe.” In the story, Adam Strange follows bad intel that led to the war, and Mr. Terrific looks suspect in the public’s eyes for investigating a decorated hero.

Tom King is a member of James Gunn’s writing team and there are reportedly big plans for Mr. Terrific in the DCU. Things bode well for Strange Adventures, but a potential sale of DC to Universal could throw all the new plans into upheaval like the last few times they tried to organize a shared universe.

NEXT: Kevin Smith Shares Secrets Of His Planned Episode For DC’s Now-Canceled “Strange Adventures” Animated Series