Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ Netflix Film Series To Get Prequel Comics From Ultra Woke And Pro-Transgender Creator Who Threatened To Beat People With A Bat

Zack Snyder announced that his upcoming Rebel Moon Netflix film series will receive a prequel comic series to be published by Titan Comics and written by Brian Visaggio, who claims to be a woman and uses the name Mags Visaggio.

Snyder made the announcement on X , where he wrote, “Excited to announce that the Rebel Moon universe is expanding beyond the with a prequel comic series.”

He added, ” Issue 1 of REBEL MOON: HOUSE OF THE BLOODAXE will be published by Titan Comics on January 10, 2024, and available wherever comics are sold.”

Excited to announce that the @RebelMoon universe is expanding beyond the screen with a prequel comic series. Issue 1 of REBEL MOON: HOUSE OF THE BLOODAXE will be published by @TitanComics on January 10, 2024, and available wherever comics are sold. pic.twitter.com/vCWbV9AoAH — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) October 20, 2023

In a press release, Titan Comics revealed the prequel series will be a “four-part comic series … written by Eisner-nominated Mags Visaggio with art by Clark Bint and colors from Francesco Segala.”

The first issue is expected to feature a number of variant covers from Stanley “Artgerm” Lau, Rafael Albuqeuerque,Baldemar Rivas, Andrea Olimpiera, and Bint.

As for the story, the official description states, “Set 5 years before the events depicted in Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, the comic HOUSE OF THE BLOODAXE provides backstory for the characters of Devra and Darrian Bloodaxe, leaders of a band of outlaw revolutionaries (played by Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher), and their formidable family’s history.”

It continues, “As war is looming on the horizon on the planet Shasu, the leader of the Bloodaxe family is conflicted between living up to his father’s domineering legacy and maintaining the peace. It is up to him to settle the conflicts within himself, and his family, before the entire planet erupts in war.”

Interestingly, the press release also declares this four-issue prequel series as “essential reading for anyone who wants to know more about the rich and expansive lore of the Rebel Moon universe.”

It does note that while Visaggio is writing the comic, the story comes from Snyder, “With an original story from Zack Snyder himself, the comic carries the same levels of drama, action, and high emotional stakes that the director is known for.”

Snyder stated, “I’m excited to collaborate with Mags to explore the rich and complex backstory of the Bloodaxe siblings. In REBEL MOON: HOUSE OF THE BLOODAXE, fans will get to discover their motivation, as well as the genesis of the rebellion.”

Visaggio descried the series, “It’s all extremely personal, a family in conflict with its patriarch who is in conflict with himself at a moment when they need to be united. It’s a story about failure and the consequences of failure.”

Visaggio previously threatened to beat people not exhibiting disordered sexual behavior with a bat.

He wrote on Twitter back in 2017, “So we lick our wounds but then we spike our bats and we rise against and we fight the f**k back. WE. WILL. FIGHT. BACK. Trans women started stonewall. We know how to throw bricks. And we are done being victims. If the only F***ing RESPONSE to the torrents of abuse we get is to raise our fists to our chins and ‘throw the punch’ by God we will. I AM DONE WITH THIS. so F**K YOU. F***ING CIS ASSHOLES. F**K YOUR BULLSHIT. GET READY FOR A BASEBALL BAT TO THE TEETH.”

As Snyder noted in his post on X, the book arrives in comic shops on January 10, 2024.

