Hollywood film studios are reportedly blacklisting individuals from the industry for posting pro-Palestine messages on social media.

First Film Club podcast host Hanna Ines Flint took to X to share, “Waking up to friends in the film industry telling me they are deleting their pro-Palestine posts because of a new Blacklist going round here and across the pond.”

She added, “McCarthyism is back.”

In a follow-up post she wrote, “Arab and Muslim filmmakers who already struggle to find work because of systemic racism and islamophobia, can’t even show solidarity in case of further repercussions. Think about that.”

Daniel York Loh, the Associate Artistic Director for Kakilang Arts appeared to back up Flint’s assertion writing, “The Blacklist is thoroughly resurgent right now.”

X user Ashley Reese also posited, “An actor friend of mine just got dropped by her management because she posted resources for Palestinians on her IG. If any actors who follow me have any leads for acting managers or agents lemme know so I can let her know ”

The Los Angeles Chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America’s Hollywood Labor also claimed there is indeed a blacklist.

The organization posted, “Make no mistake: there is a blacklist growing in this industry for anybody who speaks out about Palestine. Folks are scared to speak out because they will lose work. If you’re facing these issues, please shoot us an email at [email protected]. We need to organize.”

The idea that Hollywood studios and executives would organize a blacklist for those posting in favor of Palestine is not unheard of. The New York Times’ Ryan Mac reports that hedge fund manager Itai Liptz bankrolled a website, anti-israel-employees.com, that primarily pulls from LinkedIn for pro-Palestine messages and segmented the users based on their workplaces “in an apparent attempt to shame them for their sentiments on the Israeli-Hamas conflict.”

Liptz informed the outlet of the purpose of the website, “We wanted to have it documented and a record. If I work in this company, but I see my friends on LinkedIn celebrating and praising Hamas, then I’m not feeling safe.”

However, the website was not just capturing individuals who were supporting Hamas, but others who were raising awareness about the humanitarian crisis or simply discussing the global event.

Liptz noted they site would be changing its policy on which individuals it would highlight moving forward, “If somebody says ‘Free Palestine’ that is totally OK, and we shouldn’t put it on our website. We just want to make sure the filters are there because they have the right to say that.”

As for Hollywood creating blacklists, the industry is well acquainted with them. Hercules: The Legendary Journeys actor Kevin Sorbo detailed back in August he was blacklisted by Hollywood for his political and Christian beliefs.

He told Fox News, “It was sad to me, you know, my manager and agent for so many years said that we can’t get you jobs anymore, work with you because of you being a Christian, being a conservative.”

Sorbo continued, “And I almost had to laugh at that because it’s an industry that screams for tolerance, and yet it’s a one-way street. It screams for freedom of speech. But Hollywood’s a one-way street as well.”

Neal McDonough also shared he was blacklisted after he refused to compromise his Catholic faith and perform sex scenes.

He told Fox News, “There was a time when I wasn’t working. I couldn’t get a job because people thought I was this crazy religious guy. But that wasn’t the case. I love my wife, but I love my acting too. I was hopeful that, at some point, someone would give me a chance again.”

Gina Carano was also fired by Lucasfilm after she refused to embrace evil transgender ideology that demands individuals lie about their sex and also posits that men can become women and women can become men.

The tipping point came when she reposted a meme warning about the dangers of hating your neighbor.

A Disney spokesman denounced Carano and confirmed her firing writing, “The spokesman stated, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future.”

“Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” the spokesman added.

Ironically, as pointed out by actor and YouTuber Clifton Duncan, Flint made it clear she supported the firing of Carano.

