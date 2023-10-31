Director Matt Reeves is serious about developing the villains in his Batman canon, and he may go further than we ever imagined. According to a rumor, he has eyes on introducing his version of Scarecrow. Perhaps, the filmmaker is deliberately taking a page of Christopher Nolan’s book with this one, but he is also drawing inspiration from Joker.

Per the rumor, which comes from scooper Daniel Richtman — who’s been a reliable source in the past — Reeves believes enough in the fearmongering villain to give him his own movie, a la Todd Phillips’ successful 2019 character drama. If this is true, it is a good bet the Scarecrow movie will be as dark and disturbing as that film.

Reeves proved his penchant for taking established Gotham Rogues who come with a bit of camp and bringing them down to Earth with uneasy and dreary results, like Phillips. Having more in common with the Zodiac Killer than the old Prince of Puzzles, Paul Dano’s Riddler was certainly unlike anything we saw before, but he fits right in with Arthur Fleck at Arkham.

One can only wonder what Reeves will do with Jonathan Crane. The mad scientist was a recurring character in Nolan’s films where he was pretty grounded compared to the comics and other iterations. Reeves might go the serial killer route again and turn Crane’s origin up a few more dials. Or he could dabble in surreal psychological horror that plays further into Crane’s experiments.

Whatever the rumored film is like, it seems as if the rumblings we were once privy to – solo cinematic outings for Batman villains – are back on. A few years ago, rumors of movies starring Two-Face and Bane among others were rampant. Clayface was another name that floated around, and that one might end up happening.

No casting was proposed and there are no further details about this story, but feel free to tell us what you want to see in a Reeves Bat-Verse Scarecrow.

