Rumor: ‘Deadpool 3’ To See TVA Recruiting “Prime Versions” Of Live-Action Marvel Heroes To Fight The Council Of Kangs

Rumor: ‘Deadpool 3’ To See TVA Recruiting “Prime Versions” Of Live-Action Marvel Heroes To Fight The Council Of Kangs

As it seems evermore likely that The Merc With A Mouth’s MCU debut will see him traversing the multiverse, a new rumor suggests that Deadpool 3’s crossover shenanigans will see Loki’s Time Variance Authority attempting to assemble the “prime versions” of various Marvel heroes into an ‘Anti-Kang The Conqueror’ fighting force.

RELATED: ‘Deadpool 3’ Director Shawn Levy Addresses Taylor Swift Rumors, Promises Film Has “Much More Character Depth And Heart Than I Think Anyone Is Expecting”

This latest whisper was first raised to the public on October 30th, courtesy of the oft reliable scooper MyTimeToShineHello.

Sharing the previously released set photo of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in their respective comic book costumes, the scooper revealed, “Deadpool 3 is about the TVA picking up the PRIME versions of each hero to create a multiversal army to fight the Kangs.”

“And they picked Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to recruit but he’s not fully on board,” MyTimeToShineHello added. “That is what the movie is about.”

Following the concept’s mention in their initial post, MyTimeToShineHello was then pressed by Twitter user @kingdbtrev for details on the MCU’s definition of a “prime” hero, to which the scooper explained that this designation was only applied to “what the TVA consider to be the ultimate/best version” of a given character.

Understandably, this tease that Deadpool 3 would be an ‘Every-Marvel-Movie-Ever’ crossover event was met with disappointment from some fans, particularly those who were hoping that the mutant-adjacent hero would be allowed to retain his individuality when he finally came under control of Disney.

However, much to their ostensible relief, they were soon met with the clarification from fellow scooper CanWeGetSomeToast that despite the film’s multiversal plot, “To be clear, DEADPOOL 3 is still very much a Deadpool movie.”

“His antics with Cable’s time machine caught the TVA’s attention, and he became their prisoner,” further summarized the bread-themed insider, referencing the events of Deadpool 2‘s ending montage. “When Deadpool learns out about the TVA’s plan for a multiversal army, it gives him the motivation to escape and try to convince Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to come with him.”

RELATED RUMOR: ‘Daredevil’ Star Ben Affleck To Cameo In ‘Deadpool 3’

Leading credence to MyTimeToShineHello and CanWeGetSomeToast’s respective insights is the fact that they are not the first scoopers to make mention of the Time Variance Authority’s upcoming recruitment drive.

In September, Geeks Worldwide proprietor K.C. Walsh claimed that, when it came to the film’s plot, ““#Deadpool 3 is a lead up to Secret Wars. Realities are collapsing [and] the TVA is picking heroes from these dying worlds to put them in the one universe (New Earth/Battleworld). Wolverine is chosen from the Fox universe [and] finds an imprisoned DP [and] they start their adventure to save Wolverines dying universe and friends.”

Further, according to a tease of Avengers Secret Wars‘ plot previously shared by MyTimeToShineHello, the MCU-resetting film’s extensive roster of supposed cameo appearances will mostly feature only one version of each hero, such as the cast of Fantastic Four (2005) over the cast of Fan4stic and Famke Jensen’s Phoenix over Sophie Turner’s.

Notably, the exceptions to this rule appear to be Spider-Man – whose Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Shinji Tōdō versions will supposedly join the fight – and the Hulk – who will represented by both Lou Ferigno and Eric Bana.

However, the reason for these overlaps – as well as the overall veracity of all the above scoops – has yet to be confirmed.

At current, Deadpool 3 is set to slash its way into theaters on May 3rd, 2024.

NEXT: Rumor: ‘The Marvels’ Updates Post-Credit Scene At Last Minute, New Teaser Connects The MCU To Fox’s Previous ‘X-Men’ Films