‘Deadpool 3’ Director Shawn Levy Addresses Taylor Swift Rumors, Promises Film Has “Much More Character Depth And Heart Than I Think Anyone Is Expecting”

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy recently addresses rumors surrounding Taylor Swift and made some promises concerning the upcoming film while promoting his upcoming Netflix drama All The Light We Cannot See.

Speaking with Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast, Levy was asked, “How much heart and emotion is in Deadpool 3, Shawn?

The director responded, “I’m gonna say this. You laugh a f***load more than you think.”

He went on to state, “One thing that Ryan [Reynolds] and I were really united in is wanting to make Deadpool 3 very much consistent and contiguous with the franchise DNA, but to see where we could evolve in this third movie. And once we knew it was a Wolverine/Deadpool movie, my God, what a gift to any storyteller because not only do you have two icon actors playing their most iconic roles, but you have two characters whose dynamic is already famously fraught.”

Levy elaborated, “”And anytime you’re dealing with characters who start from a place of deep dislike and conflict and difference from each other. Right? The mouth and the like surly laconic man of few words. What a great formula for storytelling.”

“Ultimately, the movie does have much more character depth and heart than I think anyone is expecting,” he promised.

The director then appeared to confirm rumors that the film will feature a number of cameos from previous Fox X-Men films.

He said, “What blew my mind also is how easy some of those cameos have been. People love Deadpool. People love Ryan. Thankfully, people also seem to like my work. They know that Ryan and I are in a groove of creative brotherhood that is unique and seems to be working.”

“I love the proliferation of casting rumors around my movie because there’s so many that it’s impossible to know what’s real and what’s made up,” he asserted. “This movie starting with Ryan and Hugh, but definitely in other areas, some of whom the world knows about Matthew Macfadyen, Emma Corrin, really just going to work is a delight.”

Levy would go on to address recent rumors about Taylor Swift playing Dazzler saying, “It sure escapes the lips of social media every day and that’s all I’m gonna say.”

However, he did add that Swift playing Dazzler “sounds like a great idea.”

Still later in the interview, Levy was asked about how the movie might have ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He responded, “I’m so wary of giving anything away because I’ve learned the hard way that with a few titles like any Marvel title everything and anything you say can lead to not only rumors but misinformation.”

“I’ll just say this. It’s very much part of the MCU,” he confirmed. “What a privilege. What a wealth of resources and knowledge, but the biggest thrill for Hugh, Ryan and I is that we’re making very much the movie we hoped to make.”

Levy continued, “One hears rumors all the time: good, bad, everywhere in between about what certain studios are like to work at. I’ll just say that this Deadpool movie costarring Wolverine is very much aligned with the DNA of the Deadpool franchise and there’s been nothing but support in making the movie audacious, gritty, hilarious, and gnarly.”

The Deadpool 3 film is rumored to have a significant impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward. Scooper KC Walsh claimed in September, “Deadpool 3 is a lead up to Secret Wars. ealities are collapsing [and] the TVA is picking heroes from these dying worlds to put them in the one universe (New Earth/Battleworld).”

The scooper added, “Wolverine is chosen from the Fox universe [and] finds an imprisoned DP [and] they start their adventure to save Wolverines dying universe and friends.”

A separate rumor from scooper Daniel Richtman from November 2022 claimed the movie would see Owen Wilson appear in the film as his Agent Mobius character from Loki.

Scooper Jeff Sneider also claimed in March on The Hot Mic podcast, “The rumor on the street is that Deadpool 3 is Deadpool sort of taking on the Time Variance Authority, and so, as a result, I hear Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius and Tara Strong’s Miss Minutes will be in Deadpool 3.”

“I don’t know if Loki is in Deadpool 3,” he added, “but Owen Wilson and Tara Strong are going to be.”

Scooper CanWeGetSomeToast also alleges that Deadpool 3 will “lead right into Avengers: Secret Wars.”

However, he also notes that the film is not just a “setup movie.” He asserts, “Just like Infinity War was its own contained story but was integral for Endgame to even happen, Deadpool 3 will be the same to Secret Wars. Have faith in Shawn Levy.”

What do you make of Levy’s comments and what are your expectations for Deadpool 3?

