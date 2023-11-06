Rumor: ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Might See The Return of An Old Frenemy

Godzilla lets out a battle roar in Godzilla Minus One (2023), Toho Co., Ltd

Godzilla Minus One has been released in Japan so the fear of spoilers for international audiences is genuine at the moment. Reviewers who converged on Tokyo for Godzilla Day festivities are being careful not to reveal anything, but try as they might, crucial details are bound to leak out. Consequently, everyone’s curiosity is at risk for temptation.

A menacing Godzilla walks through the streets of Tokyo in Godzilla Minus One (2023), Toho Co.

This is true for us here as well. Though we wish to avoid spoilers for our sake and yours, our readers, there are strange would-be revelations about Minus One that are catching our attention. One in particular we came across sounds too good to be true, admittedly, but it offers an intriguing prospect related to something we reported months ago.

You may recall a rumor that indicated Godzilla wouldn’t be the only monster in this film, and that we’d be introduced to a sleeker orca-like member of his species that only wants peace. While that has yet to be confirmed, the speculation either has company or received a corollary. The alleged second creature might not be new.

Anguirus rampages through Shanghai in Godzilla Final Wars (2004), Toho Co.

It might not be a member of the Gojira clan at all either. According to a spoiler noted by ComicBookMovie, Godzilla’s ancient rival and occasional ally Anguirus appears in Minus One. “According to one report, the King of the Monsters will face off against one of his oldest foes, Anguirus, the Ankylosaurus kaiju who first appeared in the 1955…film Godzilla Raids Again,” they said.

The scope of this appearance — be it a cameo or full-blown supporting role — is unclear, but it’s possible the two kaiju fight. “There might well be other kaiju in the movie, and we’re not sure if Anguirus will be Big G’s main enemy, but this is the only one we’ve heard about so far,” CBM added.

Anguirus loses to the Fake Godzilla in Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla (1974), Toho Co.

Anguirus was a fixture of the Showa period and has a devoted following among G-Fans and for good reason. He often garnered sympathy when he stood up to the likes of Mechagodzilla only to suffer a humiliating defeat and mutilation for good measure. Sitting on the sidelines for decades, he finally reappeared in Godzilla Final Wars to incur another embarrassing defeat.

He has not been seen in live-action for 20 years, and the last sighting of his spiky shell in general was in Godzilla Singular Point. Takashi Yamazaki may have rectified that, but we have to see Minus One when it comes out in the States on December 1st.

Anguirus remodeled for Godzilla Singular Point (2021), Toho Co.

If you have already seen it, feel free to tell us if we are right or wrong in the comments.

