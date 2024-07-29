Rumor: Jason Momoa Could Potentially Appear As Lobo In ‘Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow’

Lobo (Brad Garrett) doesn't want to be left behind in Superman: The Animated Series Season 1 Episode 10, "The Main Man: Part Two," (1997). Warner Bros. Animation

The Last Czarnian might slug it out with The Last Son of Krypton in the DCU – someday – but first, he might run afoul of the Kryptonian’s cousin Kara in her first adventure.

Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Jimmy Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) explore the Fortress of Solitude in Supergirl Season 1 Episode 15 “Solitude” (2016), Warner Bros. Television

A rumor coming from scooper MyTimeToShineHello (via ComicBookMovie) says Lobo is in place for an appearance in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow starring Milly Alcock – which would be his debut in the new shared continuity, followed by a solo movie.

What’s more – and there is much more – fellow scooper Daniel Richtman is saying that (again via ComicBookMovie) Jason Momoa has been eyed for some type of role in the production, which has dug up old speculation related to the actor and The Main Man.

Jason Momoa as Aquaman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), Warner Bros. Pictures

These two scoops are seen as more than a coincidence and could be a sign pointing to Momoa’s transfer to the DCU to play one of his favorite characters – the foul-mouthed, cigar-smoking King of Frag. Other reports painted this casting as inevitable with an announcement right around the corner.

Nothing came of those (yet), unfortunately, and Momoa put a further damper on hopes last year when he stated he hadn’t received the call despite Lobo being “the perfect role.”

Yes, that’s what Lobo (Emmett Scanlan) looked like on Krypton (2018), SyFy

“So, Lobo… I used to collect comics and I don’t do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite. And I’ve always wanted to play Lobo because I’m like, ‘Hello?.’ It’s pretty perfect. It’s the perfect role. I mean, listen, if they call me and ask me to play it? It’s a f– yeah,” he told Fandango.

“But, I mean, that’s a guarantee. So, you don’t have to worry about that. But, I haven’t received that call. So, I don’t want to put any fake news out there but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I’m there,” Momoa continued.

Until Momoa or DC Studios is ready to confirm everything, we won’t know for sure. They’ll certainly say something either way before 2026 when Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow takes flight.

