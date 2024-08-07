Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Says He’s Rejected Multiple Stream Requests From Kamala Harris’ Presidential Campaign: “I Don’t Give A F–k”

Massively popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has claimed to have received multiple stream requests from Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign – all of which he’s supposedly rejected because he does not “give a f–k” about politics.

Kai Cenat unboxes a life-sized statue of Elden Ring’s Melania (2024), Kai Cenat Live

Cenat revealed the Harris campaign’s apparent interest in partnering with him during an August 6th livestream (which, for reference purposes, was titled BOUGHT A NEW HOUSE / HOUSE TOUR / CLICK HERE / ELITE GAMER /BIGGEST DWARF / ATHLETE).

Therein, per a montage of clips taken from the livestream (which, as of writing, is still currently in progress) and assembled by internet content aggregator @FearBuck, the streamer, amidst an angry outburst, revealed “On top of that, I’ve got the f–king secret service calling me five times, n–a! I don’t know god damn s–t about politics! I don’t know nothing!”

“Aye, I’mma keep it a stack,” he added. “I’mma go ahead and say it. I don’t give a f–k. Okay?”

Providing further details on the widespread effort to use his celebrity to try and grift votes off of younger Americans, Cenat further detailed, “Listen, I had a bad b—h that I been trying to get on for like, the last three…the last two years, that I haven’t spoke to in like a year. I haven’t spoke to this girl in so god damn long, and she had the audacity to text me ‘We need you a part of the campaign.'”

“At first I thought she was talking about like a game, a video game, a modern warfare game, or some s–t,” said the streamer. “Or if not that, a clothing brand. I’m like ‘What campaign?'”

However, following a brief tease, of “Shorty gonna say,” Cenat then laughed and admitted, “HAH! We not gonna get into details.”

Kai Cenat dresses up in full samurai garb for his first playthrough of ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ (2023, Kai Cenat Live

Returning to the general topic of the Harris campaign’s outreach, Cenat then affirmed, “I’mma say it right now. If this someway, somehow, something happens and I go into streaming politics? I’m going to be 100% honest. I’m going to sit on my stream, and say ‘Why did you guys call me?'”

“You know?” he asked as he laughed at the entire situation. “Like, I don’t know! I’ve never done anything with politics! And these blogs are like, trying to say “Yo, you gotta do this s–t, Kai!” and it’s all the top blogs! And I’m like, bro, since when?!”

(While it’s likely Cenat continued to provide further details on his discussions with the Harris campaign, not only does @FearBuck’s compilation ends after the above exclamation, but due to the stream still currently being live, its VOD cannot yet be reviewed).

Notably, while Cenat did not drop Harris’ name specifically, given both the recency and seeming desperation of the requests made to him, it’s easy to infer that the Vice President is, in fact, the candidate seeking to partner with him.

Kamala Harris receives Barack and Michelle Obama’s endorsement for her presidential run (2024), Kamala Harris for President

Interestingly, Cenat’s revelation regarding the Harris’ campaigns apparent attempt to reach younger voters by collaborating with a popular internet personality comes just one day after streamer Adin Ross hosted former President Donald Trump for an interview – which notably saw Ross gift Trump both a Rolex Day-Date watch (worth at minimum $40K) and a Cybertruck adorned with a mural depicting his own post-assassination attempt fist pump (minimum $80K) – on his own personal channel.

