The Mandalorian Star Gina Carano Accused of Transphobia for Refusal to List Pronouns in Twitter Bio

The Mandalorian and Deadpool star Gina Carano has once again found herself butting heads with social media activists after the actress refused to list her personal pronouns in her Twitter bio.

In light of the recent wave of gender- and sexuality- related discourse that has gripped Western societies, some individuals have taken to listing their preferred pronouns in their social media bios in order to clarify how they identify to others.

Late last week, Carano ‘liked’ a tweet on Twitter that allegedly mocked users who practiced this method of self-identification (however, as of writing, the tweet has been ‘unliked’ and has yet to be specifically identified.)

The liking of this tweet resulted in a flood of tweets directed at Carano accusing her of transphobia and criticizing the fact that she did not list her pronouns in her own bio.

“50% of Hollywood wears masks and respects the trans community,” claimed user @greensabers. “To bad ur not included in that [sic]”.:

User @sadkenobis sarcastically asked Carano if she chose to “just not go by any pronouns”:

Another user, @anngnicola, accused Carano of “supporting people who make fun of others for showing trans people that they’re supported and valid” before telling the actress to “literally mind your own business.”:

On September 12th, this ‘like’ prompted a response from Twitter user @Aschka, who stated that “putting [your pronouns] in your bio is just a decent thing to do “ and claimed that “you liking tweets that mocks that just sits wrong with many people.”:

Carano would then inform the fan that her The Mandalorian co-star, Pedro Pascal, “helped me understand why people were putting them in their bios”.

“I won’t be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to,” she said. “I stand against bullying, especially the most vulnerable& freedom to choose.”

However, Carano’s new understanding did little to deter her critics, who continued to level harassment and accusations of bigotry towards her.

The amount of criticism directed towards Carano prompted television and talk radio host Joe Pagliarulo to ask “what is the #woke world mad at you about?”:

“They’re mad cuz I won’t put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives,” replied Carano, who then informed Pagliarulo that their “months of harassing me in every way” had led her to “put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio.. beep/bop/boop.”:

“I’m not against trans lives at all,” she clarified. “They need to find less abusive representation”:

When asked if she could “see how some would read that as …mocking”, Carano stated that she did not “think trans people would like all of you trying to force a woman to put something in her bio through harassment & name calling EVERYDAY for MONTH”:

She then offered her opinion that “Maybe they should be mad at the mockery so many of you made of them,” and suggested that “maybe wiping the slate clean without the hate speech towards others isn’t a bad idea at this point.”:

“I know trans people wouldn’t condone this harrassment when they hear about the CHiLDREN, women & men who have contacted me, thanking me for taking a stand against these bullies because it effected their mental health to the point of near suicide at times,” she concluded:

Carano’s selection of pronouns led one user to demand the actress “just say you’re transphobic and move on”, to which the actress flipped the script and directed those exact words towards her accuser:

Ultimately, Carano stated that “Beep/bop/boop has zero to do with mocking trans people” but instead had everything “to do with exposing the bullying mentality of the mob that has taken over the voices of many genuine causes.”

“I want people to know you can take hate with a smile,” she declared. “So BOOP you for misunderstanding.”:

