Aniplex Announces ‘Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie – Walpurgisnacht: Rising’ Now Delayed To 2025

Homura Akemi (Chiwa Saito) in Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Walpurgisnacht Rising (2025), Aniplex

Aniplex announced that the next entry to the beloved Puella Magi Madoka Magica film franchise – and the long awaited sequel to 2013’s Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion – Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie: Walpurgis no Kaiten has been postponed to 2025.

Madoka Kanae (Aoi Yuuki) in Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Walpurgisnacht Rising (2025), Aniplex

RELATED: Fans Outraged By Anime Studio MAPPA’s Decision To Cancel ‘Yuri On Ice The Movie: Ice Adolescence’ After Seven Years Of Delays: “An Absolute S–tshow”

On August 16th per the film’s official website, the Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Walpurgisnacht Rising Production Committee notified fans that the highly anticipated fourth installment of the Puella Magi Madoka Magica film franchise will be delayed from it’s initial Winter 2024 release date to Winter 2025.

“Due to production reasons, the scheduled release date of “Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie: Walpurgis Rising -” has been changed as follows. Winter 2024 → Winter 2025 We sincerely apologize to those who have been looking forward to the release of this film. We will continue to work on the production in order to deliver an even better film. Thank you for your understanding.” (Translated via DeepL)

Madoka Kanae (Aoi Yuuki) in Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Walpurgisnacht Rising (2025), Aniplex

RELATED: ‘Naruto’ Four-Part Anime Special Hit With Indefinite Delay, Studio Pierrot Using Extra Time “To Further Raise Its Quality”

Produced by Aniplex, animated by studio Shaft and helmed by Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story director Yukihiro Miyamoto, Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising sees the return of the franchise’s chief director Akiyuki Simbo (March Comes in Like a Lion), Fate/Zero creator Gen Urobuchi penning the script, and features original character designs from Hidamari Sketch creator Ume Aoki.

Homura Akemi (Chiwa Saito) in Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Walpurgisnacht Rising (2025), Aniplex

Aniplex will unveil additional information about Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica -Walpurgisnacht Rising- at Aniplex Online Fest 2024, which will stream live on YouTube September 16th.

NEXT: ‘One Piece Treasure Cruise’ English Localization Ignores Oda Eiichiro’s Canon As New Card Incorrectly Uses Male Pronouns For Yamato