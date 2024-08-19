‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Star Temuera Morrison Confirms Bounty Hunter Is “On The Shelf For A Little Bit” Following Failure Of Disney Plus Series, Will Not Appear In ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’

Boba Fett (Temeura Morrison) and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) find themselves on the backfoot in The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7 (2022), Disney Plus

It seems near impossible to screw-up a popular character’s public image so badly that they outright have to abandon them for fear that their mere presence will turn off audiences – but alas, Disney has found a way to do so with the titular lead of Star Wars’ Book of Boba Fett, as the show’s failure has reportedly left the bounty hunter “on the shelf” for the foreseeable future.

Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) is hit with vibrosticks in The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 2 (2022), Disney Plus

This update to the fate of the fan-favorite, Mandalorian-armor-wearing gun for hire was provided by the character’s current actor, Temuera Morrison, during a recent appearance at the 2024 Fan Expo Chicago.

Speaking to fans as part of the convention’s From Clone Troopers to Bounty Hunters panel, when pressed about the topic of a possible appearance for Boba Fett in the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu cinematic film, the actor sadly admitted, per a recap provided by Screen Rant, “I’m still waiting for a phone call to be quite honest.”

“I think we’re just put on the shelf for a little bit,” he added. “Maybe we come off the shelf later.”

Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) rides a Rancor in The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7 (2022), Disney Plus

While an absolutely disappointing update to be sure – particularly for Morrison, as it was not his performance that has temporarily iced the fan-favorite character – this news does not come as a particular surprise given the absolutely abysmal experience that was Book of Boba Fett.

From its featuring of Space Vespas to its centering one of the most boring narrative seemingly possible, the Disney Plus is not only packed with numerous (and at this point well-documented) issues, but also represents one of the few moments in the franchise’s Disney-era history that both current and former Star Wars fans were able to collectively agree on a project’s poor quality.

Boba Fett (Temeura Morrison) faces down Cad Bane (Corey Burton) in The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7 (2022), Disney Plus

Ultimately, while assummedly disappointing for the franchise’s handful of remaining fans, it comes as no surprise that the algorithm-chasing executives at Disney have chosen to bury the character (at least temporarily) rather than make any attempt to genuinely rehab the character’s image in the eyes of the public.

After all, that would require the allowance of such things as ‘creativity’, ‘genuine attempts at character writing’, and ‘care for the source material’ in a galaxy far, far away.

Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) prepares to take on Cad Bane (Corey Burton) in The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7 (2022), Disney Plus

And sadly, as the House of Mouse’s history with the franchise has shown, those concepts are as “on the shelf” at Disney Lucasfilm as Fett’s character himself.

(But hey, if you’re in the mood for a good Boba Fett story, why not check out the Boba Fett: Death, Lies, and Treachery trade paperback from Dark Horse? You can’t go wrong with a trio of one-shots featuring the man actually hunting bounties, after all.)

Boba Fett lets loose on Cam Kennedy’s cover to Boba Fett: Death, Lies, & Treachery (1998), Dark Horse Comics

