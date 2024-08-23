Brian De Palma And Paul Williams’s Cult Classic Rock Opera ‘The Phantom Of The Paradise’ Might Have Given George Lucas Inspiration For Darth Vader

William Finley in The Phantom of the Paradise (1974) and James Earl Jones in Star Wars: Rogue One (2016)

Earlier this week, I wrote about – and might have introduced you to – The Phantom of The Paradise, a rock opera film directed by Brian De Palma that had music by actor and singer Paul Williams before his career hit its stride.

Swan (Paul Williams) produces Winslow (William Finley) in the studio in The Phantom of the Paradise (1974), 20th Century Studios

The film was a flop upon release but was a breakout for Williams and, in his own words, ultimately led to the varied career he had. However, he was not the only one to leave an imprint on pop culture because of the movie, and I’m not talking about De Palma and his success.

Another aspect of this flamboyant gothic piece of cinema that can be considered of lasting influence isn’t a person so much as a sort of archetype. The Phantom, Winslow Leach played by William Finley, has a unique appearance that’s taken on a meme-like status.

The Phantom Winslow (William Finley) plays Faust in The Phantom of the Paradise (1974), 20th Century Studios

His unforgettable costume has become so legendary in certain circles that it’s been riffed and homaged in comics many times throughout the years by artists working in the big leagues of illustrated media.

Parallels clear to those looking include Kentauro Miura using Winslow as a template for Charlotte in the manga Berserk, and a late-90s update of the obscure Alpha Flight foe The Master of the World echoes his helmet and scars.

Another admittedly theoretical case points to a more well-known IP in the Disney family. Paradise and De Palma superfan Ari Kahan, who was alongside Williams when he spoke to MovieMaker, believes in an interesting but unspoken connection between The Phantom and Darth Vader.

Losing his voice in the accident that scarred him, the former talks with the aid of electronics in a menacing robotic tone. Add to that his heartbreaking origin out of a Greek tragedy and you have a few telling similarities to Anakin going to the Dark Side. For Kahan, they aren’t mere coincidence. “No question,” he said when MovieMaker brought this up.

Darth Vader (James Earl Jones/David Prowse) finds Admiral Motti’s (Richard LeParmentier) lack of faith disturbing in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope (1977), Lucasfilm

“Nobody that I know of has asked Lucas to his face, but I do know that there was a preview screening of Phantom on the Fox lot in July of 1974, so, four or five months before the film was released. Lucas was at that screening and was sufficiently impressed by Paul Hirsch’s editing – and I assume that based on Brian’s recommendation of Hirsch, that Lucas brought him on to edit Star Wars,” Kahan continued.

“I can’t imagine that between the voice box and the heavy breathing and the black outfit that some of the Phantom didn’t creep into Darth Vader. But I have no hard evidence and nobody that I know has ever admitted to it,” he added.

Kahan and the rest of us might never know the truth but Disney could have some ‘splaining to do down the road if more people catch on. After the purchase of 20th Century Fox, Phantom of The Paradise fell under the studio’s umbrella like Star Wars and Marvel though it resides in their vault.

