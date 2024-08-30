New Images Show Late ‘Mad Max’ Actor Hugh Keays-Byrne In Full Martian Manhunter Makeup For ‘Justice League: Mortal’

Aug 30, 2024
World needs Martians
Swanwick (Harry Lennix) takes a beat to revert to Martian form in Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021), Warner Bros. Pictures

How much we missed out on when it comes to Justice League: Mortal is forever debatable, but the failed project is still (categorically) a missed opportunity that had a few things going for it that modern DC films don’t. Being a late-2000s project nestled between The Dark Knight and the upswing of the MCU, practical effects are high on the list of items.

Joker blows
Joker (Heath Ledger) doesn’t want to blow things out of proportion in The Dark Knight (2008), Warner Bros. Pictures

RELATED: Zack Snyder Wants To Give David Corenswet’s Superman Suit A Chance And Could Make Nice With His Old Studio: “I Love Warner Brothers”

Moreover, director George Miller had the best of the best responsible for the makeup – WETA Workshop. Their techniques were going to bring costumes and characters of the DC universe to life, and in some cases, such as The Martian Manhunter, the New Zealand effects house was filling in every blank.

Portrayed by the late Australian actor Hugh Keays-Byrne, we now have a good look at how the last Green from Mars would’ve come across on screen without the benefit (or hindrance) of CGI, and to say WETA did a fantastic job would be an understatement. Check them out:

RELATED: ‘Superman’ Star Isabela Merced Says DC Film “Is Very Loyal To The Comic Books But With A James Gunn Twist”

Over the years, Warner Bros. has tried to capture the essence of J’onn J’onnz and his alien qualities with mixed results. Actors like Harry Lennix may have been up to the task of bringing out some of those qualities, but they had to be veiled in CG when J’onn was in costume. He may have appeared otherworldly. However, he lacked a sense of realism – especially on Supergirl.

Up above, Byrne was turned into a tangible creature you can suspend disbelief for and treat like it exists. That doesn’t mean Miller wouldn’t have enhanced his Martian with CG in post, but it’s a shame we only saw this MU design off to the side in group photos up until this point over 15 years after Justice League: Mortal was canceled.

George Miller pivoted afterward to the franchise that made him and successfully resurrected Mad Max with Fury Road. Hugh Keays-Byrne tagged along to play Immortan Joe, whom he didn’t get to reprise in Furiosa. The actor passed away in 2020.

NEXT: ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ Showrunner Bruce Timm Says Penguin Was Gender-Swapped Because “One Of The Problems With Batman, As He Is, Is There’s A Lack Of Good Villains”

