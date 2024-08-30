The Trailer For The Documentary ‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’ Is Here

Dr. Virgil Swann (Christopher Reeve) makes first contact with Clark/Kal-El (Tom Welling) in Smallville season 2 episode 17, "Rosetta" (2003), Warner Bros. Television

The trailer for one of the year’s most anticipated movies has arrived, and it is a sample of the moving experience you might be expecting from the Christopher Reeve story.

Superman (Christopher Reeve) saves an astronaut in Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (1987), Warner Bros. Pictures

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’s official trailer dropped earlier in the week and promises to be what DC Studios Co-President James Gunn refers to as “a powerful and incredibly moving film that I can’t recommend enough.”

Clocking in at three minutes, the clip covers a lot of ground with voice-over from Reeve, archival footage, and interviews with family and fellow actors. Blue Beetle star Susan Sarandon happens to be on the latter list, but pay no attention to that and just watch for yourself.

We can gather from this trailer that the documentary will delve into the late actor’s home life, how playing Superman for years shaped his career, how his accident did the same in the 90s, and his friendship with comedian Robin Williams.

A fair bit of time is devoted to teasing exploration of the rapport between the two performers, which is telling as Reeve and Williams weren’t just two guys that bumped into each other in Los Angeles or on sets. Williams was one of the first people to visit Reeve in the hospital, and his humor lifted his spirits at a dark time.

Superman (Christopher Reeve) speaks to the press in Superman IV: The Quest For Peace (1987), Warner Bros. Pictures

Viewers will be in for a deep dive into a man, a myth, and a legend who embodied the most popular superhero of all time for a generation, and who didn’t let an accident slow him down or stop him from doing good in real life.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story will stream on Max following its big debut in a limited theatrical run late next month. It is the first movie under the new DC Studios banner christened by David Zaslav and Warner Bros. Discovery nearly two years ago.

Christopher Reeve takes to the skies in Superman II (1980), Warner Bros. Pictures

