‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ And ‘Metal Gear Solid 2’ Voice Actor Peter Renaday Passes Away At 89

Master Splinter (Peter Renaday) recounts his origins in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Season 1 Episode 1 "Turtle Tracks" (1987), Toei Animation

Peter Renaday, the iconic voice actor best known for bringing Master Splinter to life in the beloved 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series, has passed away at 89.

According to TMZ, Renaday’s passing was confirmed on Sunday when law enforcement conducted a welfare check at his Burbank home and found him deceased inside his residence.

As of writing, the exact circumstances that led to the actor’s death have yet to be officially determined.

However, Renaday’s niece, Mindy Zachary, noted to TMZ that thanks to a problem with his air conditioning, a recent LA heat wave caused temperatures within her uncle’s home to reach upwards of 90 degrees fahrenheit.

Regardless, Renaday’s family does not suspect foul play, and thus does not feel that his death requires any further investigation.

Master Splinter (Peter Renaday) makes the acquaintance of April O’Neil (Renae Jacobs) in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Season 1 Episode 1 “Turtle Tracks” (1987), Toei Animation

A Career Spanning Decades

Renaday’s career spanned nearly six decades, encompassing a wide range of roles in film, television, and video games, including Richard Ames in Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Uncle Sam in Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and Grapple in the original 1985 The Transformers animated series.

Disney park goers may also recognize him as the voice of numerous ride characters, including Henry in Country Bear Jamboree, Captain Nemo in 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: Submarine Voyage, and Abraham Lincoln in The Hall of Presidents.

Richard Ames (Peter Renaday) refuses to give in to Revolver Ocelot’s (Patric Zimmerman) demands in Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty (2002), Konami

Master Splinter

However, he is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles‘ Master Splinter, who he voiced not only in the animated series, but also the the non-musical spoken parts of the live-action TMNT: Coming Out of Their Shells concert event.

The wise father-slash-sensei to the titular turtles, Master Splinter was pivotal in guiding the fledgling hero in their mission against the numerous threats that made their way to New York City, and it was thanks to Renaday’s distinctive voice and nuanced performance that the character’s depth and heart was truly communicated to the audience.

Renaday’s Legacy Lives On

Renaday’s passing marks the end of an era for fans of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, as many will no doubt forever associate him with his portrayal as the team’s father figure.

And thus, through the imprint he left on numerous fans past, present, and undoubtedly future in this role – as well as all the others he brought to life – the late voice actor’s legacy is sure to endure for years to come.

Master Splinter (Kevin Clash) is threatened by Shredder (David McCharen/James Saito) in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990), Golden Harvest

