Beloved Japanese Voice Actor Emi Shinohara, Best Known For Portraying Sailor Jupiter In ‘Sailor Moon’, Passes Away At 61

Sailor Jupiter (Emi Shinohara) suits up in Sailor Moon Season 1 Episode 26 'Bring a Smile to Naru's Face! Usagi's Friendship' (1992), Toei Animation

Emi Shinohara, the cherished voice actress known for her iconic roles in anime, passed away on September 8 at the age of 61. The agency stated that Shinohara had been undergoing treatment for an undisclosed condition at the time of her passing.

Kirigoe Mima (Junko Iwao) in Perfect Blue (1997), Madhouse

Emi Shinoahara’s Work

Shinohara, whose real name was Emiko Watanabe, made a significant impact on the world of voice acting throughout the 1990s and 2000s. She first entered the spotlight in 1986 with her role as Biko “B-Ko” Daitokuji in the anime franchise Project A-ko.

However, she is perhaps best known as the original voice of Sailor Jupiter in the 1992 Sailor Moon anime. The character became a staple for many anime fans around the world, but that wasn’t her only well-known role. Emi Shinohara also shined through in her portrayal of Kaho Mizuki in Cardcaptor Sakura and its sequel series Clear Card.

She also provided the voice of Kushina Uzumaki in Naruto and Eri Ochiai in Satoshi Kon’s Perfect Blue.

And of course, tokusatsu fans may recognize here for her brief role as the Burstosaur Pteranodon, the mecha partner of Bakuryū Sentai Abaranger‘s Abare Yellow.

Sailor Moon, Sailor Guardians, and Tuxedo Mask in Sailor Moon Episode 85 “The Dark Queen: Birth of Black Lady” (1994), Toei Animation

RELATED: Viz Media Makes Multiple Anime Series Available For Free Viewing On YouTube Including ‘Hunter x Hunter’, ‘Naruto’, and ‘Sailor Moon’

Early Life And Career

Born on August 8, 1963 in Fukushima prefecture, Shinohara discovered her passion for acting while growing up in Nagano. With aspirations to enhance her acting through music, she pursued studies at the Kunitachi College of Music in Tokyo.

During her time at the college, she joined a study group for aspiring voice actors, where she was encouraged to audition for her first voice acting role—a decision that launched her remarkable career. Beyond her contributions to anime, Shinohara also lent her voice to the Japanese dubs of various foreign films.

This includes classics such as The Wizard of Oz, Clueless, Nikita, and Home Alone. She further showcased her talent in the tokusatsu genre, providing the voice for the Bakuryuu Pteranodon in the Bakuryuu Sentai Abaranger series, demonstrating her wide-ranging abilities and dedication to her craft.

Princess Serenity and Sailor Senshi fight Queen Beryl in Sailor Moon Episode 46 “Usagi’s Eternal Wish: A Brand New Life” (1993), Toei Animation

Shinohara’s personal life was as vibrant as her professional one. She married Hiroshi Watari, a fellow actor in the tokusatsu genre. The couple had a son, who shared the news of her passing through Shinohara’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, expressing the family’s grief and appreciation for the support they have received during this difficult time.

RELATED: After Three Years, Over $731,000 In Backing, And Production Company’s Purchase By Crunchyroll, ‘Dirty Pair’ English Dub Kickstarter Still Yet To Be Fulfilled – And It’s Doubtful That It Ever Will

Reactions Online

Sailor Moon Manga author Naoko Takeuchi released a statement about Emi’s passing.

@moonkittynet via X

Others such as @MakotoKinoDaliy chimed in, saying, “Emi Shinohara was THE voice of Sailor Jupiter, Bennett Abada/Amanda Miller is excellent, but Emi was the one who inspired her and so many others. She was THE voice of Makoto.”

@MakotoKinoDaily via X

Anime News Network also shared a tribute for the late voice actress. @Anime: “From Sailor Jupiter to Kushina Uzumaki, Emi Shinohara’s Voice Will Be Missed”

@Anime via X

@Salior_Art said: 💚 A tribute to Emi Shinohara 💚( Voice of Sailor Jupiter ) RIP

@re_enric via X

Family’s Statement

Emi’s soon released a statement via the actress’s personal X account.

@Emi_shinohara via X

Translation via Soranews 24

“This is Emi Shinohara’s son. As explained in the statement from her talent agency, my mother, Emi Shinohara, passed away on September 8. To all of the fans who showed her so much love for so many years, and to everyone in the industry who supported her, I would like to take this moment to, on her behalf, express my deep, heartfelt appreciation.

Taking my mother’s feelings into consideration, I will refrain from mentioning the name of her illness. However, having been by her side as she continued to act as she always did, so full of life so as not to appear ill at all, it is still hard for me to believe that she has passed away.

The characters my other played, and the works she was involved in, will always remain. As long as we all remember her, the actress Emi Shinohara will live forever. And last, to you, Mom. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. You did so much for me. Rest well. – From your loving son”

In honor of Emi, take a quick gander at her having fun, showcasing her talents, and enjoying company with friends:

READ NEXT: Ranking the 10 Most Powerful Anime Villains (By Strength)