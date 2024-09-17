‘Constantine 2’ Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura Says The Script Is Done, But He’s “Too Scared To Read It”

Constantine 2 finally has an update favorable to the quiet development the project has been in since it was made official.

Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura shared the good news that the script is finished and was sent to him. However, he admits that he hasn’t read it yet for one simple reason. He is too intimidated at the moment.

“You know it’s in my inbox right now. Funny enough, I’m too scared to read it, though. I want it to be good so bad. I [will] probably read it in the next few days. When I get on an airplane,” he told ComicBook.com.

Di Bonaventura’s remarks are being interpreted as cautiously optimistic. There’s so much buzz about the return of Keanu Reeves to this dark wizarding world but nobody, not even the producer, knows if it will live up to expectations.

There is no telling if the sequel will be a priority for DC Studios either. Co-President James Gunn left the door open for Elseworlds films but after the hard reset happening next year with Superman, everything will belong to one continuity.

That will keep things cleaner and more organized, which might be the point. Sure, Joker: Folie a Deux and The Penguin will be released soon with The Batman – Part 2 waiting in the wings, but after that, Gunn may crack down.

He might streamline his priorities further and leave less room for alternate takes by other directors such as Todd Phillips and Matt Reeves, and the variant characters that result.

Gunn has his own plans and we’ve already seen them sweep aside the Snyderverse, Henry Cavill, Black Adam and Shazam, and Reeves’s Arkham TV series. Time will tell if Constantine 2 suffers the same fate, whether it is another one-off or gets made at all.

