‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s Easter Egg-Filled First Trailer Drops – Keanu Reeves Confirmed as Shadow, Amy Rose and Rouge the Bat Still Missing

Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), and Knuckles (Idris Elba) stand ready to fight in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024), Paramount Pictures

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has more than a few easter eggs in its first trailer, confirming Keanu Reeves as Shadow, among other tantalizing details.

Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), and Knuckles (Idris Elba) get ready to race in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024), Paramount Pictures

RELATED: Capcom To Censor ‘Capcom Fighting Collection 2’, Will Alter “Some Stage Visuals” And “Certain Visuals During The Story” Of Featured Titles

First off, some may be surprised to hear that Keanu Reeves is confirmed to be voicing Shadow the Hedgehog. While this was reportedly the case, it wasn’t official until now.

The new trailer has also confirmed where it differs from Sonic Adventure 2, which in turn leads to some wild speculation on where the plot could go. So without any delay, what’s different, and where could it lead?

Shadow (Keanu Reeves) connects with Maria (Alyla Browne) in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024), Paramount Pictures

Colony, Where ARK Thou?

We can see scenes in the UK and Japan, but there’s a distinct lack of space-based scenes. While the Space Colony ARK was integral to the plot of Sonic Adventure 2, we only see Shadow and Maria in a lab, which could easily be on Earth. A scene where Tails is seemingly launched from a space-ship seems to also be the Robotnik ship in London’s Thames River.

Cutting the ARK was likely to keep the plot grounded (har har) by reducing the number of locations, and to stop contrivances to get everyone into space.

While it’s not impossible those scenes are being hidden for a future trailer (or kept a surprise), we’d imagine marketing would beg to use those scenes. If not for the cool factor of futuristic labs and space, then certainly to let know fans it was coming.

Super Sonic (Ryan Drummond) and Super Shadow (David Humphrey) after beating Final Hazard in Sonic Adventure 2: Battle (2002), Sega

RELATED: ‘Dying Light’ Franchise Director Says Video Games Getting “Bigger” Is A Major Industry Problem: “You Have 500 People Working On A Game For Five Years, And In The End It Might Actually Not Be That Successful”

I Could Go Super Sonic

This does spark another question, which may provide an answer. While we aren’t going to get another look at Super Sonic or even see Super Shadow until a future trailer or the film itself, what threat will they be called in for? In the original game, Sonic and Shadow teamed up to stop the ARK from falling to Earth.

Purely out of speculation, perhaps we will get scenes on the ARK during Shadow’s origins. After the incident which sees it shut down and Shadow’s subsequent reawakening, it could be that Shadow goes it alone to cause the now-defunct colony to drop onto the Earth in blind revenge.

Which in turn would still demand a pair of golden Hedgehogs, and Crush 40s most popular song. Yes I know they used it in this and the first teaser trailer, but fans will riot if it’s just in the credits.

Sonic (Ben Schwartz) chats to Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) as he flies a chopper in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024), Paramount Pictures

GUN Fur Hire

In the original Sonic Adventure 2, Sonic is mistaken for Shadow, leading to GUN capturing him by mistake. Even fans joke how it was a little silly, being both characters are clearly seen by attacking forces, and GUN would know to look for a black hedgehog.

Thanks to the events of Sonic 2 (the movie, not the game) GUN seems to be on good terms with the Blue Blur, even asking Sonic for his help to recapture Shadow. Its a small detail, but helps signal to fans early on in the trailer that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will not be 1:1 with Sonic Adventure 2.

Being both the prior Sonic films have done exceedingly well while deviating from the games’ plots, they’ve earned a little faith.

Shadow (Keanu Reeves) readies a super-charged punch in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024), Paramount Pictures

RELATED: Original ‘The Crow’ Director Can’t Help But Laugh At New Film’s Failure: “I Thought The Remake Was A Cynical Cash Grab. Not Much Cash To Grab It Seems”

The Ultimate Life Form

Sega has been promoting the film and the upcoming Sonic X Shadows Generations with their “Year of Shadow” marketing campaign, and its certainly paid off to bet on black. Director Jeff Fowler and his crew certainly understand what fans love about Shadow, showing he’s a force to be reckoned with.

Aside from the chef’s-kiss-worthy scenes of motorcycles and jet shoes being used to their fullest potential, we see Shadow teleporting. In the games’ cutscenes, Shadow can typically only do so when he has access to the Chaos Emeralds (as part of his Chaos Control powers).

We also see this in the latest trailer for Sonic X Shadows Generations, where Shadow can seemingly warp directly to an enemy he’s just kicked away.

Sonic (Ben Schwartz) is shocked as Shadow (Keanu Reeves) vanishes before his eyes in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024), Paramount Pictures

In the movie continuity the Master Emerald can split into the Chaos Emeralds, and is currently under the protection of the Wachowski family, Sonic, and his friends. As Sonic and Co. are meeting Shadow for the first time, it seems that being able to teleport is simply part of his repertoire like Knuckle’s strength, and Tails’ flight.

You don’t need to be faster than the fastest thing alive. You just need to get to somewhere before he does.

Shadow (Kirk Thornton) races the Chao through the Frozen Junkyard in Team Sonic Racing (2019), Sega

RELATED: Dante’s Weekend Double: “Wrath Of August” Heads To The Far East Coast With ‘Oldboy’ And ‘Lady Vengeance’

In-A-Gadda-Da-Chao

Fans have been begging for the return of the pet-simulator Chao Gardens from the Adventure games ever since they left, though the little creatures have still made frequent appearances in the games and other media. The Sonic movie continuity has Sonic and non-humans as an aliens to Earth however. So what of the Chao?

It seems there’s no secret forest of Chao hidden on Earth, nor a portal welcoming them onto the silver screen. What we do get is an illuminating Easter Egg.

Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), and Knuckles (Idris Elba) spy incoming missiles as they sit in the Chao Garden in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024), Paramount Pictures

Towards the end of the trailer, we see missiles shooting at Sonic and friends while sitting in a cafe called “Chao Garden”, complete with costumed people dancing and the like. All of whom are completely OK with whatever this likely-private meeting Sonic is having with a suited human (judging by the rest of the cafe being empty).

It seems to be a Chuck E. Cheese style venue in Japan- as denoted by the Japanese text on the sign. If there’s one thing Japan loves, its cute and marketable mascots. The movie series has played fast-and-loose with some references (such as the Mean Bean Coffee shop), but not as fast as the people in those Chao outfits are gonna be running from those missiles.

Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) is back after a haircut in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024), Paramount Pictures

RELATED: ‘Concord’ Appears Dead On Arrival As Hero Shooter Releases To Less Than 700 Concurrent PC Players

A Robotnik Family Reunion

Despite stating he would retire from acting, Jim Carrey has returned as Dr. Robotnik, this time as a reluctant ally to Sonic against Shadow.

In Sonic Adventure 2, Shadow helped Eggman (Robotnik’s original Japanese name, and current canon moniker) take control of the ARK, and use the Chaos Emeralds to power its mighty cannon to hold Earth ransom.

It was only after Shadow’s betrayal and Gerald Robotnik’s grander plan from beyond the grave took shape (the aforementioned falling ARK), that Sonic and Eggman worked together to save the Earth.

Gerald Robotnik (Jim Carrey) removes his glasses in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024), Paramount Pictures

A rather interesting detail comes at the end of the premiere Sonic 3 trailer; Gerald Robotnik, alive, well, and also played by Jim Carrey.

In the original games, Gerald was long dead, heavily implied to have been executed by GUN due to his actions on the ARK. Robotnik was inspired by his Grandfather and his work on the ARK, but was ignorant of his misanthropy until his posthumous message to humanity. Will this change how Ivo reacts to his idol falling from his expectations?

Despite Dr. Robotnik swearing “If I can’t rule the world, I might as well save it!” (seemingly mid-heroic sacrifice) we only know that we can’t trust him. He did insist to only work with Sonic if he got his hands on one of his all-powerful quills, after all. Not to mention, remember those missiles earlier?

A digitized Amy (Cindy Robinson) celebrates Sonic’s birthday in Sonic Frontiers (2022), Sega

RELATED: Gamescom 2024 Drops ‘Best Nintendo Switch Game Award’ Due To Lack Of Submissions

No Girls Allowed

As predicted in our prior editorial, Amy Rose and Rouge the Bat are nowhere to be seen.

Thanks to a surplus of human characters, and the necessity of adaption, we theorized that both the ladies would be cut from the plot. While we may have been a tad harsh in suggesting Paramount Pictures feared Rule 34 and the dreaded-yet-lucrative furry fandom, the reason may be far more simple.

Rouge (Karen Strassman), flies through a fantastical dreamscape in Sonic Dream Team (2023), Sega

Shadow being on Earth aside (another mystery we pondered), Sonic and all other animal critters are aliens to Earth. This brings up plenty of questions the film would need to explain if the girls are to be included.

Why did they come to Earth? Are they stuck? If not, what would make them want to stay? Why would they want to get involved in the events between Sonic and Shadow, especially if their lives are at risk?

There’s no doubt any fan could think of how to fit them in, but ultimately the films have tried to keep things lean. Just enough characters, just the right run-time, scenes being just as long as they need to be. Arguments can be made on how Amy and Rouge’s presence helps other characters grow, but the existing cast also fits that mold.

Shadow (Keanu Reeves) looks in disgust in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024), Paramount Pictures

RELATED: BOOM! Studios To Completely Reboot ‘Power Rangers’ Comic Book Line, New Era Will Bring Team “Into A Reimagined World”

Sonic doesn’t need to save the girl, he’s saving the world, and is at a point with his found family that wanting to find others of his kind hasn’t even registered. Rouge gave Shadow pause to show some empathy for others and faint memories of Maria’s promise, even while on Gerald’s mission. Amy even helped Shadow remember that promise.

Without any character on Shadow’s side, it seems such growth will have to come in the third act. Maria’s promise may be remembered by seeing Sonic’s friends and human family helping one another, a video of Shadow and Maria interacting, or even civilians at large.

Shadow (Keanu Reeves) suspended in a tube while GUN soldiers look on in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024), Paramount Pictures

More moving parts create more risk of things not working together. Films are a heavy investment, and while we’re sure Fowler is onto another smash hit, he wouldn’t want to take a risk. That means making sure the plot works for fans of the games and those who only know Sonic from these films.

Nonetheless, we’d have loved to be a fly on the wall as Fowler told Paramount that two strong-female-characters would need to be omitted for the benefit of the plot. We don’t expect another surprise cameo like Tails at the end of the first film, but never say never. Sofia Pernas has an undisclosed role, for example.

Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), and Knuckles (Idris Elba) stand ready to fight in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024), Paramount Pictures

We’ve got plenty of suggestions on what could happen, and plenty more questions. Will Super Sonic and Super Shadow fight a greater threat, or only each other? How will Gerald manipulate those around him? Can GUN be trusted?

We’ll have to wait and see what’s cooking in future trailers and the final film. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 premiers December 20th, 2024.

NEXT: Brian De Palma And Paul Williams’s Cult Classic Rock Opera ‘The Phantom Of The Paradise’ Might Have Given George Lucas Inspiration For Darth Vader