‘Solo Leveling’ Anime Unveils Second Season Release Date, North American Stop For ‘Re-Awakening’ World Tour

Sung Jinwoo (Taito Ban) summons Igris in Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- (2024), A-1 Pictures

Arise Solo Leveling fans – the Shadow Monarch Sung Jinwoo is gearing up to take on another round of S-rank foes.

Sung Jinwoo (Taito Ban) in Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- (2025), A-1 Pictures

As announced by Sung Jinwoo and Chae Hae-in voice actors Taito Ban and Reina Ueda during the anime’s Aniplex Online Fest panel on September 15th, the highly-anticipated Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- will finally premiere in January 2025.

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- (2025), A-1 Pictures

Continuing in its adaptation of writer Chugong and late illustrator Jang Sang-rak’s manhwa, -Arise from the Shadow- picks up where the first season left off and will tackle both the Red Gate Arc as well as the Demon Castle Arc.

In the first plotline, after obtaining the title of Shadow Monarch granting him the ability to convert his victims shadows into members of his growing army, Sung Jinwoo finds himself giving his sister friend’s a reality check on the dangers of being a Hunter by joining one of the White Tiger Guild’s highly-demanding training exercises.

【特報】「俺だけレベルアップな件 -ReAwakening-」全世界劇場上映決定！|第1期特別編集版&第2期1・2話先行上映

However, these plans all change when the duo walks through the wrong gate entrance and end up trapped in the eponymous Red Gate.

Meanwhile, the Demon Castle Arc will see Jinwoo tackling the titular S-rank instant dungeon, its 100 floors playing host to not only four demon bosses, but also the Holy Water of Life, itself the key to curing his mother’s terminal illness

Sung Jinwoo (Taito Ban) launches attack in Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- (2025), A-1 Pictures

Similar to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, in celebration of the Shadow Monarch’s return, Solo Leveling will be holding a world theatrical tour titled Solo Leveling -ReAwakening–, which will present fans with the opportunity to watch both a special edited version of the first season as well as the first two episodes of Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- on the big screen.

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- has been confirmed to launch in select Korean theaters on November 28th followed by Japanese theaters on November 29th.

Meanwhile, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will bring the special presentation to theaters in the United States and Canada on December 6, 2024

Sung Jinwoo (Taito Ban) in Solo Leveling Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- (2024), A-1 Pictures

From there, as note above, Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow will leap forth in January 2025, with same-day simulcasts set to be provided by Crunchyroll.

