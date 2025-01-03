‘Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku’ Anime Unleashes Second Season Release Date, New Mobile Game From Good Smile Company

Gabimaru (Chiaki Kobayashi) in Hell's Paradise Jigokuraku Season 2 (2026), MAPPA

Rest time is over, fellow convicts! After going quiet following the series’ renewal announcement, studio MAPPA has finally reignited the search for the Elixir of Life with the reveal that not only has the second season of Hell’s Paradise Jigokuraku received an official release date, but it will also be getting a brand new mobile game.

Yamada Asaemon Sagiri (Yumiri Hanamori) in Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku Season 2 (2026), MAPPA

RELATED: New ‘Chainsaw Man: Reze’ Trailer Confirms Extended Fight Scenes, Showcases New Explosive Animation Style As ‘Black Clover’ Anime Director Tatsuya Yoshihara Takes Over From Ryu Nakayama

The first animated update to MAPPA’s adaptation of Yuji Kaku’s psychological thriller manga was unveiled at the recent Jump Festa 2024 event by Yamada Asaemon Sagiri voice actor Yumiri Hanamori, Nurugai voice actor Makoto Koichi, and the manga’s original editor Sakakibara.

Dropping viewers back into the series’ Lord Tensen Arc, the debut trailer for for Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku Season 2 finds the Tao-energy-fueled feud between Gabimaru the Hallow (CV: Chiaki Kobayashi – Mash Burnedead in Mashle) and Aza Chobei’s (CV: Ryouhei Kimura – Kouhei Imamura in Grand Blue) continuing to escalate, with both fighters unleashing their respective abilities of fire- and vine-generation.

Following a final shot of Gabimaru losing himself – and the memory of his wife – to a burning rage, the trailer ultimately reveals that the series will officially return to the small screen in January 2026 (no, that’s not a typo; fans will still have to wait another year to see the story continue).

When it does, in addition to the clash between Gabimaru and Chobei, the series will see an additional landing party being arriving to Shinsenkyo in service of helping their predecessors find the Elixir of Life.

Led by the infamous second rank Yamada Asaemon Shugen (CV: Ryota Suzuki – Morihito Otogi in Witch Watch), the second team consists of three additional Asaemon, the third rank Yamada Asaemon Jikka and unranked clan members Yamada Asaemon Kiyomaru and Yamada Asaemon Isuzu, as well as 50 Iwagakure Shinobi including Shija, the group’s hand picked replacement for Gabimaru.

But little does the shogun who assigned them to this mission know, but both Shugen and the Iwagakure shinobi squad have other plans for the excursion, with the former seeking to execute every criminal on the island and the latter seeking to use the opportunity to slay Gabimaru and redeem their collective honor.

Yamada Asaemon Shugen (Ryota Suzuki),Yamada Asaemon Jikka, Yamada Asaemon Kiyomaru and Yamada Asaemon Isuzu arrive on Shinsenkyo in Hell’s Paradise Jigokuraku Season 2 (2026), MAPPA

RELATED: ‘Hell’s Paradise Jigokuraku’ Mangaka Yuji Kaku Makes Marvel Debut In ‘Phases Of The Moon Knight #3’, Introduces Kawaii Version Of The Fist Of Khonshu

And though the year-long wait for the series’ return will no doubt seem unbearable to some, MAPPA has teamed with Good Smile Company to produce Hell’s Paradise: Paradise Battle, a new mobile game that is set to release in 2025 and hopefully serve as a good enough tide-over for the series’ more dedicated fans.

Revealed on stage via its own trailer, this initial look at the game provides a glimpse at the mysterious and beautiful land of Shinsenkyo, as well as Gamimaru and Sagiri’s special moves, as reanimated in a new dynamic style.

Per the anime’s official website (as machine translated by Deep L), “the game features new voices and a completely new character scenario supervised by anime scriptwriter Akira Kindaichi.”

As noted above, the second season of Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku will begin airing and streaming in January 2026, with same day simulcasts set to be provided exclusively by Crunchyroll.

NEXT: Studio Bones Reveals Release Date For Final Season Of ‘My Hero Academia’, Announces Long-Awaited Anime Adaptation Of ‘My Hero Academia: Vigilantes’ Spin-Off