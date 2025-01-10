Sony And Crunchyroll Announce ‘Ghost of Tsushima: Legends’ Anime, Series To Feature Script Composition From ‘Fate/Zero’ Creator Gen Urobuchi

Jin Sakai (Kazuya Nakai) retrieves his sword in Ghost of Tsushima (2020), Sony Interactive Entertainment

In hoping to expand the PlayStation brand outside of video games, Sony kicked off this year’s Consumer and Electronics event with a bang by unveiling their plans to produce an anime series based on Sucker Punch Productions’ best selling game, Ghost of Tsushima.

The first key visual for ‘Ghost of Tsushima: Legends’ (2027), Aniplex

Titled Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the series will be a collaborative production between Crunchyroll, Aniplex, Sony Music, and PlayStation Productions, all of whom will work together to supposedly bring “traditional samurai aesthetics to life with cinematic storytelling and striking visuals.

In terms of specific roles, Aniplex will be the series’ production house, Batman Ninja and Pop Team Epic studio Kaimkaze Douga will provide its animation, Sony Music is in charge of music, Fate/Zero franchise creator Gen Urobuchi will contribute story composition work, and Mega Man X8 and Mega Man X Command Mission character animator Takanobu Mizuno will serve as its overall director.

Jin Sakai (Kazuya Nakai) becomes the titular Ghost in Ghost of Tsushima (2020), Sony Interactive Entertainment

Unfortunately, outside of its base existence, absolutely zero details were given by Sony regarding Legends‘ narrative.

However, what the company was able to provide were quotes from the executives at the top of Sony Music, PlayStation Productions, and Crunchyroll.

“This project is a testament to the creative synergy within the Sony family, uniting the expertise of PlayStation Studios and PlayStation Productions; the creative team of Sucker Punch Productions and Aniplex; Sony Music’s iconic global artist roster; and Crunchyroll’s fan-first global marketing and distribution footprint,” said Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini stated. “The Ghost of Tsushima anime will offer fans an exciting new way to experience the game in an anime style that will be bold and groundbreaking.”

Jin Sakai (Kazuya Nakai) draws his blade in Ghost of Tsushima (2020), Sony Interactive Entertainment

“Having already proven the immense quality and versatility of our gaming properties across multiple successful film and television projects, we couldn’t be more excited to announce our first ever anime adaptation,” acknowledged Head of PlayStation Productions Asad Qizilbash. “Ghost of Tsushima’s rich, immersive world and its fantastical Legends mode based on Japanese mythology provide the perfect canvas for this project, and Aniplex is the perfect partner to translate Sucker Punch Productions’ hit video game into a stunning new anime series.”

Meanwhile, Sony Music Entertainment Premium Content President Tom Mackay emphasized, “We are excited to create new opportunities for our artists to engage with such incredible global IP. Music plays such a key role in the overall audience viewing experience and we are thrilled to be working alongside our Sony partners to develop compelling content for fans around the world.”

Jin Sakai (Kazuya Nakai) has questions for Kenji (Setsuji Sato) in Ghost of Tsushima (2020), Sony Interactive Entertainment

At current, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is slated to air exclusively on Crunchyroll sometime in 2027, with its full creative team and cast to ostensibly be revealed sometime before then.

