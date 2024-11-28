David Fincher’s ‘Se7en’ Returns In 4K For IMAX And Blu-Ray After 30 Years To Remind Us Why It Is the Ultimate Thriller

Morgan Freeman sheds light on the case in Se7en (1995), New Line Cinema

David Fincher’s neo-noir masterpiece Se7en is returning to the screens in a way it’s never been seen before, in IMAX, to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The genre-defining 1995 thriller will be getting a limited theatrical run in IMAX theaters across Canada and the USA starting January 3, 2025.

Mills (Brad Pitt) and Somerset have themselves a homicide in Se7en (1995), New Line Cinema

Fans of the psychological thriller will have a chance to enjoy the dark story for the first time in 4K UHD on digital platforms and on 4K Blu-ray. This version will be available on Google Play, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and more starting January 7, 2025.

The restoration process, which lasted around a year according to The Wrap, was overseen by Fincher and done by Warner Bros. Discovery’s Motion Picture Imaging from the original camera negative. It was first mastered in 8K by Fincher’s favored post-production supervisor Peter Mavromates, then downsampled to 4K.

Se7en was filmed in the rain-soaked downtown of Los Angeles by cinematographer Darius Khondji. Khondji relied on Super 35 with Panavision cameras and Primo spherical lenses in 2.39 and mixed hand-held shots with Steadicam, giving the film its undisputed realism.

Somerset (Morgan Freeman) checks behind the fridge for mold in Se7en (1995), New Line Cinema

The collaboration between Fincher and Khondji on Se7en pushed cinema toward a new standard for crime thrillers. Their influence can be seen in countless subsequent films including The Bone Collector, Insomnia, and more. Even Fincher tried to bring back his overall dark and gritty feel with Zodiac.

For those not properly introduced to Fincher’s Academy Award-nominated psychological thriller, Se7en is set in a nameless, rain-drenched city that slowly dives into despair. The film follows two police officers, young Mills (Brad Pitt) and Somerset (Morgan Freeman), as they engage a serial killer in a macabre game of cat and mouse.

The killer played by Kevin Spacey added a dimension of increasingly gruesome and disturbing crime scenes inspired by the Seven Deadly Sins leading to one of the most shocking, disturbing, and iconic twists in modern cinema.

Finding out what is in the box in Se7en (1995), New Line Cinema

The passage of time hasn’t washed down the merciless ending. It still sends shivers down viewers’ spines exactly like it did upon the initial release almost 30 years ago. Throughout the film, viewers witness Mills’s downfall into despair and ultimately rage, boiling over at the climax.

It was a breakout film for David Fincher. Before Se7en, David Fincher only had the uninspiring Alien 3 under his directorial helm. Since then, he made hits like Fight Club, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Gone Girl, and more to become a three-time Academy Award nominee.

The release will also feature previously unreleased bonus content including audio commentaries from the director and stars, deleted scenes, alternate endings, and more.

