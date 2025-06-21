Geeks + Gamers Lose More Faith In James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ After Release Of Extended Clip With Lois Interviewing Clark As The Man Of Steel

David Corenswet wishes luck in Superman (2025), DC Studios

A new clip from Superman has been released to get fans excited for the film, but not everybody is feeling the enthusiasm. It is an extended version of the scene where Lois (Rachel Brosnahan) interviews Clark (David Corenswet) who is speaking as his heroic alien persona. The interview quickly turns into a grilling by Lois which leaves Clark on the defensive.

Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) tries to get Superman (David Corenswet) to see the wider geopolitical picture in Superman (2025), DC Studios

The clip was shown on a recent Geeks + Gamers live stream where it was picked apart for straying a little too much from the character the hosts know. Their disapproval starts when “Superman” is asked about social media and he responds, “Superman has no time for selfies.”

G+G’s Jeremy Griggs breaks down right away with his face in his hands at the fact there is a reference to social media within the “first seven seconds.” Already, in Griggs’ estimation, this film about a timeless character is already coming across as too “current-day.”

They continue the clip and Lois and Clark get into a small argument about asides, speaking in the third person, and what “off the record” entails. Griggs protests that “This isn’t Superman” and that Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder didn’t devolve into “unstable bulls–t.” He adds this footage “does the movie no favors”

Griggs confesses he is slowly losing confidence in a film he actually wants to like, while his co-host Steph Anie, aka My Nerdy Home, is disappointed in the dynamic between Lois and Clark in this scene. She doesn’t get the sense from it that they are in love, which is a prerequisite in the majority of Superman stories, and hates that Clark can’t be himself around Lois here.

Mister Terrific (Edi Cathegi) scolds Superman (David Corenswet) for slacking off in Superman (2025), DC Studios

Beardo, the second co-host, submits his analysis by differentiating David Corenswet with Christopher Reeve, who would be awkward as Clark Kent, but stoic enough as Superman to control himself and not be triggered by Lois’s questions and delivery.

“Everything I’ve seen from this movie makes me less and less excited,” Griggs says. He then chastises the studio, Warner Bros./DC Studios, for releasing this clip he doesn’t feel is effective at drumming up further interest in Gunn’s take on the Man of Steel. “That does not work,” he adds. Griggs notes the tracking is a good sign and he remains hopeful for Superman.

Superman (David Corenswet) tanks a laser blast to the face from the Hammer of Boravia (TBA) in Superman (2025), DC Studios

He wants a world where the character performs well in theaters so the Man of Tomorrow can be the standard for superhero cinema he was several yesterdays ago. Beardo, on the other hand, is not optimistic, and thinks Gunn’s film is going to be garbage.

