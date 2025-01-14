No, Really: ‘Justice League: Mortal’ Batman Actor Armie Hammer Stages Comeback In “Vigilante” Film Unrelated To DC Called ‘The Dark Knight,’ Written And Directed By Uwe Boll

John Reid (Armie Hammer) doesn't know why he's alive in The Lone Ranger (2013), Walt Disney Pictures

Your 2025 bingo card probably didn’t have Armie Hammer on it trying to get his career back on track, but don’t worry, it gets weirder. The disgraced actor has signed on to play the lead in a movie by Uwe Boll with a very familiar title.

The Joker (Heath Ledger) tries to be an intimidating thug to Senator Patrick Leahy in The Dark Knight (2008), Warner Bros. Pictures

Per Variety, Hammer will star in The Dark Knight, a film unrelated to Batman and based on a script by Boll. Social media sensation Sanders (Hammer) goes on a crusade that makes him a hero to the people and a menace to society according to the law.

Though the title is bound to draw comparisons, and maybe the plot will too, executive producer Michael Roesch assured Variety there is minimal risk of confusion. “Our movie is very different from Chris Nolan’s movie, so there is no danger of confusion,” he said.

Uwe Boll exposes overrated actors and movies via YouTube

Boll would add, “The story of ‘The Dark Knight’ couldn’t be a more current topic, and I’m excited to bring it to life with this excellent cast.” Roesch declared that more cast members would be announced soon as the film preps for a late-January shoot in Croatia.

Boll, who chided Borderlands for its failure on social media, has a film out on Paramount Plus that is doing surprisingly well for itself. First Shift, a crime drama with middling scores, reached no. 2 in the service’s top ten upon release last month.

Hammer’s career almost ended in 2021 when allegations of sexual misconduct, and even cannibalistic tendencies, went public. However, Variety notes, “Following a lengthy probe, Los Angeles prosecutors in 2023 declined to charge the actor with any crime.”

The 38-year-old states his career is getting back on track and is at the point where he has to turn down roles due to scheduling. “My dance card’s getting pretty full,” Hammer said on his podcast. “That first job that I turned down after four years of this…was the best feeling I’ve ever had.”

Armie Hammer shaves his head before his interview with Jimmy on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon via YouTube

Hammer also stars in an upcoming Western, Frontier Crucible, alongside ex-Punisher Thomas Jane and ‘Mystery Man’ William H. Macy. The irony of starring in a film called “The Dark Knight” is the actor was cast as Batman around that time in the canceled project Justice League: Mortal.

Hammer was also rumored to be in the running for the cape and cowl again when Matt Reeves was quite literally looking for his “Vengeance” in The Batman. The speculation didn’t turn out to be credible in the slightest.

Armie Hammer sleeps past the alarm in Call Me By Your Name (2017), Sony Pictures Classics

The salacious accusations against him may not have been credible either – hypothetically anyway – but they still inspired sleuthing into him and his family. Revelations including the Hammer clan’s ties to Soviet Communism were brought to light in tell-all books and the miniseries doc House of Hammer.

