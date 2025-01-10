Matt Reeves Gives An Update On ‘The Batman 2’: Robert Pattinson Not Likely To Enter The DCU

The constant delays of The Batman’s sequel left a lot of us thinking we won’t see the film until Robert Pattinson is old enough to play Frank Miller’s Dark Knight. There is also the matter of the script, but despite highly publicized concerns, director Matt Reeves tries to allay them in a new update.

He promises that The Batman 2 is on schedule toward a start date at some point this year. “I can tell you that we’re going to be shooting this year and that we’re excited about it. I can’t really tell you anything about it except that we’re really excited,” Reeves says to Deadline on The Golden Globes red carpet.

Adding, “We’re continuing the story,” he reiterates his excitement a bunch. “I’m really excited to be making it, to get our cast back together, to get new people involved, and we’re really excited about it.” Reeves also teases the story “is something that I hope people are going to be really surprised by.”

Briefly, he hints events in his personal life might be responsible for holding up the production and that Penguin actor Colin Farrell gave him a shoulder to lean on. “He’s a genius,” Reeves said of Farrell. “There’s a lot of stuff going on in my life in the last year or so and he’s been such a good friend, such a beautiful man.”

Later, when approached by The Hollywood Reporter, he confirmed the script’s issues. “Because we’re still finishing the script and, uh, there have been so many things going on. This next year is about getting into production and getting the movie going,” Reeves said, again noting his excitement.

That should put to rest any doubts about Reeves’s enthusiasm for the project (in case there are any that anyone noticed), but there is still a mystery to address. What will Bruce Wayne/Batman actor Robert Pattinson’s future be once the DCU gains momentum? Could he possibly join it as the one, true Dark Knight?

Speaking with Josh Horowitz of Happy Sad Confused, Reeves indicated he was open to the idea but has no clue what the future holds. “I mean, it really comes down to whether or not it makes sense,” he began.

“What’s been great is there was a story that I wanted to tell that we’re calling The Epic Crime Saga which is the thrust of what we wanted to do. It’s been important to me to be able to play that out. James and Peter have been really, really great about that and they’re letting us do that,” he continued.

“What the future brings, I can’t really tell you. I have no idea right now except that my head is down now about getting The Batman Part II shooting and to make it something special which is, of course, the most important thing,” Reeves added. Pattinson joining the DCU, he says, is very much a wait-and-see scenario.

However, on the other side of the fence is Andy Muschietti lying in wait with The Brave and The Bold. Having his planned assignment on hold, the Argentine Flash director is adamant DC Studios is keeping the two Batman projects in separate camps to keep one from interfering with the other.

In an interview with Radio TU in Argentina in Spanish (translated by Reel Anarchy into English), he begins by pointing out, “It’s quite obvious that Matt Reeves’ Batman is not part of this new universe.”

Says Muschietti, “This means the next Batman movie will take some time before it sees the light of day. Releasing two Batman films simultaneously would be counterproductive. What DC is doing is creating a strategy to ensure these two films don’t conflict with each other.”

The Batman 2 went from an October 2026 release to one in Oct. of ‘27 while The Brave and The Bold’s status is still too early to call.

