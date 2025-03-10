Robert Pattinson Knows He Is Getting Too Old To Be A “Starting-Out” Dark Knight: “I’m Going To Be F-ing Old Batman By The Sequel”

Mickey 17 star Robert Pattinson said aloud what we were all thinking, proving he is well aware that The Batman 2 is taking too long to develop. The actor who was in his early 30s when he was originally cast as the emo Caped Crusader is now closer to 40, meaning the point is getting lost.

His Dark Knight was supposed to be “starting out” in his second year as a vigilante but Pattinson is getting too old to pull it off even if he looks youthful. “I started out as [a] young Batman and I’m going to be f-ing old Batman by the sequel,” he admitted in an interview with Hero Magazine.

When his Mickey 17 costar Naomi Ackie asked him if he was 35, Pattinson responded, “I’m 38, I’m old.” However, he emphasized his good health. “I’m old, but I’m healthier,” the Twilight actor added. “I think I’ve actually brought my biological age down a bit.”

The Batman 2 has been pushed back to 2027 and by then Battinson may be part of the mainline DCU. Who knows? David Zaslav would get his way as he suggested it behind closed doors.

James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC Studios, however, have a different plan for The Brave and The Bold. That is to cast their own grizzled veteran to wear the cowl although there’s no clue who they have in mind.

Some fans are really enthusiastic about the undying prospect of Alan Ritchson and the Reacher actor is taking notice. He remarked that he was willing to play Batman without pay.

“What’s amazing to me about this rumor of the Batman or the Batman desire and the zeitgeist is the fact that James Gunn has personally announced publicly on his Twitter or X or whatever, ‘LOL, he’s not playing Batman. He is not playing Batman!’ And this thing will not die,” Ritchson told Wired (via ComicBookMovie).

“I get asked every day if I’m playing Batman. Yeah, would I play Batman? Yes. Would I pay handsomely to be Batman? You wouldn’t even have to pay me to be Batman. I would, yeah, I would don the suit. ‘Gotham is mine.’ Look at that. I don’t even have to practice. It just comes out naturally,” he continued.

