The Blue Blur’s Cinematic Run Continues As ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’ Confirms Official Release Date

Sonic (Ben Schwartz) unleashes his Super form in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024), Paramount Pictures

In a move so fast that it would impress even the franchise’s titular hero, after just being announced as officially in production a month ago – and while its predecessor is still in theaters – Sonic the Hedgehog 4 has received an official release date.

Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and Ozzie watch TV together in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022), Paramount Pictures

As reported by Games Industry, the Blue Blur’s next cinematic outing is currently set to hit the ground running on March 17th, 2027, with the project having entered pre-production the day before Sonic the Hedgehog 3 dashed into theaters.

At current, the film’s release date, as well as the of Sonic voice actor Ben Shwartz, are the only confirmed details that Paramount has provided about Sonic the Hedgehog 4. Speculation suggests that series director Jeff Fowler is expected to return, along with the rest of the major cast, but nothing is concrete.

Notably, a number of said cast members have already expressed in reprising their SEGA-based roles.

Speaking with ComicBook.com’s Patrick Cavanaugh, both Shadow voice actor Keanu Reeves and Knuckles voice actor Idris Elba beamed at the idea of a team-up adventure between their two characters, with Elba adding that he would “love to do” a fourth Sonic film.

Shadow (Keanu Reeves) awakens from stasis in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024), Paramount Pictures

Likewise, the man responsible for bringing Dr. Robotnik to life, Jim Carrey, has also expressed interest in returning for future films.

Speaking to ScreenRant, Carrey told his hosts, “I don’t want to say for sure, but it always comes down to what’s happening in the moment. And the guys, Toby Asher and Jeff Fowler, call me up and say, ‘We have this idea. What do you think? In where we can take Robotnik.'”

“So it really comes down to that,” he emphasized. “I’m not against it, for sure.”

Further, in a separate interview given to Cinema Today, Carrey walked back his prior claims about wanting to retire from acting, instead declaring that he was just “power napping” between projects.

Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) is back after a haircut in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024), Paramount Pictures

[SPOILER WARNING: Significant spoilers for the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 follow below. If you’d like to avoid them, please refrain from reading any further.]

Interestingly, Carrey’s optimism towards his future as Sonic’s arch enemy comes despite the good doctor’s fate at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, wherein he sacrifices himself to an explosive end in order to stop the world-ending threat of his grandfather’s Eclipse Cannon.

As for how Robotnik could return, it’s not hard to imagine. While franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe have made fictional character revivals into even more of a mockery than before, the Sonic the Hedgehog games have regularly featured time travel, teleportation and other amazing technology – as well as all-mighty beings from other worlds – thus opening the door to a number of series-appropriate methods to bringing the mad scientist back from the grave.

Sonic (Ben Schwartz) demands Knuckles (Idris Elba) give him the Master Emerald in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024), Paramount Pictures

While it’s unknown whether or not Robotnik will actually return, the post-credit scene to Sonic the Hedgehog 3 suggests the film will feature both Amy Rose and an army of Metal Sonic.s

Given that both characters debuted in Sonic CD, it’s possible Sonic 4 will take advantage of the game’s main mechanic of time travel will be the key to bringing Carrey’s back to the franchise.

However, with Robotnik’s fate still officially unknown, Sonic might to better focusing his attentions on his robotic reflection.

While it’s doubtful that the film will follow the game’s plot to a ‘T’, the appearance of an multiple Metal Sonic units means that there’s a solid chance that we could see a big and fancy fight scene inspired by Sonic Heroes‘ climax, wherein the villain goes full ‘gray goo’ and evolves into his Neo Metal Sonic and Metal Overlord forms.

[SPOILER WARNING ends here.]

Sonic (Ben Schwartz) chats with Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) as he flies a chopper in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024), Paramount Pictures

The confidence to green-light Sonic the Hedgehog 4 just before the third film premiered was duly founded. As Variety reports, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 grossed $218 million in the US and $422 million globally, in doing so not only surpassing the financial success of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but also becoming the second-highest grossing video game movie of all time behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) and its $1.8 billion total earnings.

(For those curious, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie franchise has made $1 billion across its thus far three films.)

Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), and Knuckles (Idris Elba) confront Shadow (Keanu Reeves) in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024), Paramount Pictures

