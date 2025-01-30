The CW’s Reverse-Flash Tom Cavanagh Has A Positive Review Of ‘The Flash’ Movie Starring Ezra Miller – And Its “IQ Level”

Harrison Wells (Tom Cavanagh) is playing everyone for a fool in The Flash Season 1 Episode 11 "The Sound and the Fury" (2014), The CW

2023’s The Flash directed by Andy Muschietti (and starring two Ezra Millers!) was such a critical and commercial failure that it and the term flop go hand in hand. Moreover, it proved to a lot of people that James Gunn and DC Studios were justified in letting the DCEU die so they could start over.

Dark Flash (Ezra Miller) enters the picture in The Flash (2023), Warner Bros. Pictures

RELATED: ‘The Flash’ Director Andy Muschietti Claims Scarlet Speedster’s Solo DCEU Film Failed Because Women “Aren’t Interested In Flash As A Character”

However, as is the case with every bad movie ever made, The Flash has its fans – some who go as far as considering a veritable crowd pleaser. Gunn, who called it one of the greatest superhero movies ever, and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who called it “a WOW,” are ironically two of them. (Though, you have to give grace to anybody stuck with promoting a product on life support.)

Now, there is one more person with a connection to Warner-DC, and The Flash property itself, who has positive feedback for the movie two years later. Reverse-Flash and CW Arrowverse actor Tom Cavanagh, speaking at Fan Expo Portland, gave an extended monologue of things he enjoyed when the film was brought up.

Below is the clip of Cavanagh’s answer captured by YouTuber MrHistorican:

RELATED: Filmmaking Legend Martin Scorsese Gives A Positive Endorsement Of ‘I Saw The TV Glow’ – “It Really Was Emotionally And Psychologically Powerful And Very Moving”

“I saw it! A) I did see it, B) I liked it! Here’s what I think…I know they had all sorts of things, off-camera issues, and stuff going on. They do a remarkable job – the first half of that movie, in my opinion, and as somebody who’s protective of Grant Gustin as The Flash, I thought they were so very winning…” Cavanagh began via Screen Rant.

He added his thought that bringing Barry Allen’s self-awareness and intelligence down was a good move. “They played him like they took the IQ level down and I thought that was good. No, but they did it purposely, and I think that’s going to make The Flash more innocent and different. Good call!” Cavanagh said. “Because you don’t want to repeat what a guy did for a decade on television.”

He continued, “When Keaton shows up – spoiler alert! – you’re like, “Holy c–p!” It’s so funny if you look at The Flash DVD cover, what’s on it? Batman, which tells you a little bit of something.” Due to star Ezra Miller’s troubles, the studio pushed the return of Michael Keaton heavily in the marketing.

Bruce Wayne/Batman (Michael Keaton) is ready to get nuts in The Flash (2023), Warner Bros. Pictures

RELATED: ‘The Flash’ Actress Sasha Calle Reveals Heartbreak Of Losing Supergirl Role And A Multi-Year Deal, Touts Representation She Brought To The Part

“Then the end of it, it’s a massive digital thing. That’s not always easy to accomplish, but if you watch the first half of that movie, and you watch its genesis story, it was a little slightly different than ours and I thought it was extremely well done,” extolled Cavanagh despite the clearly unfinished effects and deep fakes.

Both Speedsters, Miller and Grant Gustin, appeared on screen together briefly during The CW’s Crisis On infinite Earths crossover event in a scene the film never addressed. As busy as the story was, that may have been for the best, although some fans were dying to see Gustin appear – especially if he replaced the incorrigible Miller.

The Flash movie bombed hard and became a historic flop while the show fizzled out in its final years under an ever-darkening cloud of terrible effects and bad writing.

READ NEXT: Quentin Tarantino Raves About ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ – “I Really, Really Liked It, Really. A Lot.”