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Nintendo Switch 2 Production Cut Following Weak Holiday Sales

Credit: Nintendo Switch 2 Production Cut, Switch 2, Nintendo

New reports from Bloomberg showed that a Nintendo Switch 2 production cut is happening in response to low demand. According to Bloomberg, the company is planning to produce 4 million Switch 2 consoles instead of the original 6 million.

While the Switch 2 showed record sales when it was released in June 2025, the end of 2025 was disappointing, showing a decline in interest in the gadget. Because of this, the production has been cut by more than 30%. Many believe this trend will continue in April.

Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo

IGN reported that Nintendo acknowledged the weaker sales in the United States at the beginning of the year, but the impact wasn’t prominent due to the strong sales in Japan. Now, it seems like the low demand is catching up to the gaming giant.

“While our forecasted global hardware and software sales volume remains unchanged, the breakdown by region and product is based on different assumptions from the revised forecast announced at the time of our second-quarter financial results announcement,” Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said, via machine translation.

“Furthermore, as you understand, domestic hardware sales volume exceeded our expectations, while overseas sales were slightly weaker than our expectations.”

The recent release of Pokémon: Pokopia offered a boost of sales recently, surpassing 2 million copies sold in the first week, many players have still avoided the Switch 2 because of its unimpressive library of exclusive titles and high price tag. While it’s not as expensive as other consoles, it’s close, sitting at $449.99 in the United States.

Is Pokémon Pokopia the Next Big Cozy Game, Pokemon Pokopia (2026), Nintendo

One of the great things about the initial Switch was the Lite version, offering a more affordable option that was $100 less. The recent Switch 2 release didn’t have an affordable option, which could be another reason for low sales.

Along with low demand, VGC reported that another reason for cutting production is the increased RAM and storage costs. Furukawa said last month that Nintendo was not going to increase the price of the Switch 2 to accommodate the increased cost of production. That being said, cutting production is the best solution to their current declining sales.

The production cut could be a problem with the recent Pokémon: Pokopia release, as more people are caving to spending the $450 to get the Switch 2 just to play the cozy exclusive title.