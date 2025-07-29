‘Magic: The Gathering’ x Marvel’s Spider-Man Set Previews: The Amazing, The Spectacular, The One And Only Peter Parker
While fans looking to get the full breadth of the recent San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Magic: The Gathering x Marvel’s Spider-Man set previews can check out BIC’s full coverage, we’re also breaking it down into smaller pieces in the hopes of alleviating the bandwidth, data, and load time demands that some users may run into from trying to load such an image-heavy article.
You can find full links to the other previews at the end of this article. Meanwhile, in this individual breakdown, it’s time to take a solid look at the man who first to wear the webs, the original, no-clones, no-multiversal shenanigans wall-crawler himself: Peter Parker, the Amazing Spider-Man.
Serving as the set’s core White representative, Peter’s play style leans heavily on the color’s token creation, damage/destruction prevention, and control themes in evocation of the hero’s ‘protect everyone’ mentality.
And with his web-slinging skills being translated into Flying and Reach capabilities, an early-played Peter stands a good chance at frustrating, if not outright shutting down many a ‘small poke’ player.
Likewise can be said of his fellow White cards, as supporting characters ranging from Aunt May, Captain George Stacy, and the Eddie Brock version of Anti-Venom serve to offer life recovery, more power, and even graveyard retrieval capabilities in service of the wall-crawler’s fight against crime:
Interestingly, Peter also gets a hand from the residents of NYC, as their overtly aggressive and sometimes literally monstrous nature makes them the perfect choice for some early red swinging:
And though Marvel Comics refuses to do so, the set also pays reverence to the fact that Mary-Jane Watson is, in fact, the love of Peter’s life – as well as amazingly stunning in the Iron Spider outfit:
On the topic of alternate suits, in addition to his Civil War-era upgrades, black suit fans can rest easy knowing that the iconic fit will be making an appearance in the MTG set, both in its alien and cloth, Kraven’s Last Hunt-era versions:
And finally, what’s Spider-Man without his spectacular, dizzying, gravity-defying fighting style?
Honestly, he’d probably be something as lame as a Giant Spider – but thankfully, Wizards of the Coast has made sure to translate his various physical feats into a variety of assorted instant, enchantment, and sorcery spells:
Organized by theme, make sure to check out more of MTG x Spider-Man set previews breakdowns!:
Full Coverage: ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Drops First Round Of ‘Spider-Man’ Previews – And Credit Where Credit Is Due, The Marvel Set Is Looking Spectacular
‘Magic: The Gathering’ x Marvel’s Spider-Man Set Previews: Can Venom, Green Goblin, And Doc Ock Come Out And Play?
‘Magic: The Gathering’ x Marvel’s Spider-Man Set Previews: Miles, Gwen, The Spider-Verse, And Back Again
‘Magic: The Gathering’ x Marvel’s Spider-Man Set Previews: Spider-Verse Connecting Chase Set Revives The Spirit Of 90s Comic Book Trading Cards
More About:Tabletop Games & RPGs