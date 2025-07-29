‘Magic: The Gathering’ x Marvel’s Spider-Man Set Previews: The Amazing, The Spectacular, The One And Only Peter Parker

Peter Parker is running late via Spider-Man, Web Slinger (Card #016), Magic: The Gathering - Marvel's Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast. Art by Ryan Pancoast.

While fans looking to get the full breadth of the recent San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Magic: The Gathering x Marvel’s Spider-Man set previews can check out BIC’s full coverage, we’re also breaking it down into smaller pieces in the hopes of alleviating the bandwidth, data, and load time demands that some users may run into from trying to load such an image-heavy article.

You can find full links to the other previews at the end of this article. Meanwhile, in this individual breakdown, it’s time to take a solid look at the man who first to wear the webs, the original, no-clones, no-multiversal shenanigans wall-crawler himself: Peter Parker, the Amazing Spider-Man.

Peter Parker shocks the Green Goblin with his return in Superior Spider-Man Vol. 1 #31 “Goblin Nation (Part 5)” (2014), Marvel Comics. Words by Dan Slott and Christos N. Gage, art by Giuseppe Camuncoli, John Dell, Terry Pallot, Antonio Fabela, and Chris Eliopoulos.

Serving as the set’s core White representative, Peter’s play style leans heavily on the color’s token creation, damage/destruction prevention, and control themes in evocation of the hero’s ‘protect everyone’ mentality.

And with his web-slinging skills being translated into Flying and Reach capabilities, an early-played Peter stands a good chance at frustrating, if not outright shutting down many a ‘small poke’ player.

Peter Parker can do whatever a spider can in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

Likewise can be said of his fellow White cards, as supporting characters ranging from Aunt May, Captain George Stacy, and the Eddie Brock version of Anti-Venom serve to offer life recovery, more power, and even graveyard retrieval capabilities in service of the wall-crawler’s fight against crime:

Spider-Man is never truly alone in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

Interestingly, Peter also gets a hand from the residents of NYC, as their overtly aggressive and sometimes literally monstrous nature makes them the perfect choice for some early red swinging:

Spider-Man gets to know the people of NYC in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

And though Marvel Comics refuses to do so, the set also pays reverence to the fact that Mary-Jane Watson is, in fact, the love of Peter’s life – as well as amazingly stunning in the Iron Spider outfit:

Mary-Jane Watson steals the spotlight in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

On the topic of alternate suits, in addition to his Civil War-era upgrades, black suit fans can rest easy knowing that the iconic fit will be making an appearance in the MTG set, both in its alien and cloth, Kraven’s Last Hunt-era versions:

Peter Parker dons the black suit in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

And finally, what’s Spider-Man without his spectacular, dizzying, gravity-defying fighting style?

Honestly, he’d probably be something as lame as a Giant Spider – but thankfully, Wizards of the Coast has made sure to translate his various physical feats into a variety of assorted instant, enchantment, and sorcery spells:

Peter Parker and his amazing friends are on the move in Magic: The Gathering – Marvel’s Spider-Man (2025), Wizards of the Coast

